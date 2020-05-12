CN railway train carrying potash, woodchips derails in Saint John
An CN Railway train carrying potash, woodchips and an empty car that had contained sulphur derailed over a gas pipeline in Saint John on Saturday night.
Derailment expected to be cleaned up by this afternoon
An CN Railway train carrying potash, woodchips and an empty car that had contained sulphur derailed over a gas pipeline in Saint John on Saturday night.
Eight cars were derailed around 8 p.m., causing two street closures and forcing businesses in the area to shut down early, said Steve Vautour, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department.
No one was injured in the derailment.
McAllister Drive to Russell Street remains closed as fire crews clean up the area.
"We're working on a plan right now to upright all the cars that have been toppled over," Vautour said.
Vautour wouldn't speculate on the cause. The derailment should be cleaned up by mid-afternoon, he said.
More to come
With files from Sarah Haliburton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.