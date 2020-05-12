CN railway train carrying potash, woodchips derails in Saint John

An CN Railway train carrying potash, woodchips and an empty car that had contained sulphur derailed over a gas pipeline in Saint John on Saturday night.

Eight cars were derailed around 8 p.m., causing two street closures and forcing businesses in the area to shut down early, said Steve Vautour, platoon chief with the Saint John Fire Department.

No one was injured in the derailment.

McAllister Drive to Russell Street remains closed as fire crews clean up the area.

"We're working on a plan right now to upright all the cars that have been toppled over," Vautour said.

Vautour wouldn't speculate on the cause. The derailment should be cleaned up by mid-afternoon, he said.

