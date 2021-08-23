Crews cleaning up after weekend derailment of CN freight train northwest of Moncton

CN crews were still cleaning up Monday after a freight train derailed northwest of Moncton, putting 30 rail cars off the tracks.

Twenty cars ended up on their side when the derailment happened Saturday, said CN spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault.

No one was injured, and no dangerous goods were involved, said Gaudreault, who would not say what the train was carrying or where it was at the time.

The train was travelling east on a line between Edmundston and Moncton, said Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesperson Marc-Antoine Brassard.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, he said.

Gaudreault said it isn't known how long the cleanup will take take.

Train traffic has been rerouted to the Newcastle line.