Investigation, cleanup continue after train carrying potash derailed Saturday

The Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the cause of a CN train derailment about 50 kilometres northwest of Moncton on Saturday.

The 133-car train carrying potash derailed while travelling at about 68 kilometres an hour headed east on a line between Edmundston and Moncton, said board spokesperson Alexandre Fournier.

Thirty hopper cars carrying potash derailed, some spilling the potash. Potash, a fertilizer component, isn't considered a dangerous good. No one was injured.

Investigators were deployed to the rural area on Sunday to take photos and document the scene.

"It's a very remote area," Fournier said. "They travelled on a logging road for many kilometres, and then they took a high rail vehicle on the track for a few kilometres to go to the site."

Fournier said it's too soon to say what caused the derailment.

The board will determine how to classify the investigation, which determines the amount of work that goes into an investigation and possible timelines before any findings are released.

CN says trains have been rerouted through the Newcastle line, which runs north through Miramichi, because of the derailment.

"Our teams continue to work safely and diligently at cleaning up the derailment site in order to reopen our tracks, unfortunately we can't confirm when the track will be passable," CN spokesperson Mathieu Gaudreault said in an email Wednesday.