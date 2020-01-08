The fate of fifty-two jobs in limbo after a fire at the TRACC tire recycling plant was top of mind last night before a town hall meeting in Minto.

But just before it started, the company's communications and operations manager, Curtis Richardson, said there likely won't be any layoffs because of the fire late last month.

That's because the most important machinery was spared from the flames and has been relocated.

"The goal is to keep everybody," said Richardson.

It took seven days to extinguish the fire in the tires stacked at the plant about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Curtis said TRAAC already had property in the local industrial park and will move there.

"We're just working with the regulatory bodies right now how it's going to work. ... But as soon as we have that, we can start our machines up, they're all ready to go."

If given the green light by regulators, Richardson said people could be back to work in a week.

Many questions, few answers

That left environmental issues and health concerns as the hot topics at the Tuesday meeting.

After detailing each department's role in responding to the fire, government officials only took about 10 questions from the crowd of nearly 250 before wrapping up an hour after starting.

Curtis Richardson, TRACC's communications and operations manager, says the company doesn't expect to lay off any of its 52 employees as a result of the massive tire fire that burned in Minto for seven days. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Questions about what started the fire, and how many tires burned, went unanswered.

People came to the meeting looking for answers about what toxins were in the smoke that blew over and through the community during the fire

They left empty-handed.

"I would be interested in the 'what comes up, must come down,'" Emily Shapiro said after the meeting.

"So, if there's a plume of oily soot, where did that go? And if you have oily soot on your house, what are the impacts? They didn't address that."

Emily Shapiro says she came to the meeting hoping for specific answers on what exactly was in the plume of smoke that emanated from the tire fire and blew over and through the community for seven days. She says her concerns weren't addressed. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

After the meeting, the Department of Health confirmed some of the ingredients in the plume from the fire.

"So, there was benzene and some hydrocarbons detected," said Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer with the Department of Health.

"The thing to note is that those results that we have back are when the fire was actively burning. So that doesn't mean that those chemicals or those materials are in the air right now."

Benzene is a known cancer-causing agent.

During the fire, air quality and water quality advisories were issued, and residents were told to avoid outdoor activities if possible.

There were no evacuations of nearby areas.

Muecke said that so far, the department hasn't come across anything it would consider a major concern at this point.

During the fire air quality and water quality advisories were issued, and residents were told to avoid outdoor activities if possible. (Jamie Hachey/Facebook)

According to Wood Environment and Infrastructure, the environmental consulting firm brought in by the province, air-testing equipment was put in place days after the fire was first reported.

"We deployed that equipment throughout the community on the 23rd," John Pugh told the crowd.

"On the 24th we received other equipment that was shipped up from Nova Scotia. … We've got those results and we're analyzing them."

Pugh said more air testing equipment would be deployed in Minto in the days ahead to ensure no further contaminants are coming off the now-buried fire site or lingering in the community.

Tainted water

Pugh also said water quality tests in the area will be taking place over the next several weeks and months.

Water was initially used to try to extinguish the fire before firefighters switched to sand.

Much of that water has been contaminated and officials are attempting to recapture it and remove contaminants.

John Pugh, a consultant with Wood Environment and infrastructure, says air and water monitoring and testing will continue for quite some time in Minto. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"What comes off a tire when it's burned is oil," Pugh told the crowd.

"So there's oil and water mixed together that coming off the site."

Pugh said a treatment system has been brought in and crews are separating the oil from the water and then treating the water before discharging it.

"The water is being cleaned and the oil is being taken to a third-party site in Moncton," said Pugh.

Additional consultants

As a result of the fire, government required that TRACC employ a third-party consultant to mandate the cleanup and response to the resulting damage. But the province hired its own third-party consultant as well to advise government on the same issues.

"We don't have that expertise in our department for all the intricacies and how complex a tire fire is," said Environment Minister Jeff Carr.

"So we brought in our own consultant to really do peer review of the company's consultant and to work together and provide advice back and forth ... It's another level of accountability."