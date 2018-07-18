Government closes more fishing zones after right whale sighting

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has closed portions of four fishery grids after right whales were spotted in the area.

The affected grids are in the extreme south of the speed reduction zone and will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The closure marks the 20th fishery closure this year related to the North Atlantic right whale.

No right whales have been found dead in Canadian waters since last year but a right whale was spotted last week off Miscou Island partially entangled.

It has not been spotted since.

(Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

The closure affects the following areas located between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island;

HC36 (portion)

HC37

HD36 (portion)

HD37 (portion)

The fisheries affected include any of the following that are open:

Snow crab

Toad crab

Rock crab

Lobster

Whelk

Greenland halibut (fixed gear)

Winter flounder (fixed gear)

All fishing gear must be removed from the area before the closure begins.

Last year was an especially deadly year for the right whales, so the federal government introduced some restrictions on fishing and ship speeds in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.