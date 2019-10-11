Province must improve access to abortion services, medical society president says

The provincial government needs to live up to its legal obligations and support the province's only privately funded abortion clinic, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society says.

Dr. Chris Goodyear says Clinic 554 in Fredericton provides a valuable service to women and the LGBTQ community and deserves full government support.

"Right now patients, women, in the province, have limited access to this service," he said. "We need to improve that."

Clinic 554 was put up for sale this week and says it will have to close because of a lack of funding.

If this happens, Goodyear said, it will have a severe impact on New Brunswick's health care system.

"Women currently in Fredericton, having this service, have to pay out of pocket for it — under the Canada Health Act, women should not have to pay for this service out of their own pocket."

New Brunswick will only cover abortions provided at the two hospitals in Moncton — the Moncton Hospital and the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre — and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

Protecting women's rights

Women who can't travel to one of those hospitals, who have passed the gestational limit of 13 weeks and six days for a hospital-performed surgical abortion, or who choose to go to Clinic 554 for other reasons, must pay up to $850 for the procedure it offers up to 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Many patients in the Fredericton area don't have the resources to travel to Moncton or Bathurst.

Goodyear said services need to be expanded outside of those two municipalities.

"That's why that service exists in Fredericton," he said. "Because there is a need for it outside those communities. … And it's not just a one time travel. There's more to that service than just the actual procedure."

It also includes counselling, which requires several visits.

Goodyear said most provinces across Canada fund private clinics that provide abortions.

"Women have a right to that service."

Information isn't available on the number of abortions performed at the Fredericton clinic. Statistics for 2017 show 699 abortions were performed at New Brunswick hospitals in 2017, substantially fewer than the 1,791 performed that in Nova Scotia.

Province desperate for doctors

The closure of the Fredericton clinic won't just affect access to abortion.

After the closure, about 3,000 people who rely on the clinic as a family practice that specializes in transgender and LGBTQ care, will join about 20,000 other New Brunswickers already on a waiting list for a family doctor, clinic doctor Dr. Adrian Edgar said earlier this week.

With more than 100 vacancies for physicians in New Brunswick, Goodyear said the province can't afford to lose any more doctors.

"The loss of this clinic means the loss of a family doctor in the Fredericton area that is providing care to a part of our population that requires a certain subset of skills," he said.

Prime minister 'concerned'

During the French-language federal leaders' debate, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said by letting the Fredericton clinic close, the province is "not there to defend the rights of women."

"We are very concerned by the decision of the Conservative government in New Brunswick, which is taking a step backwards for women's rights," Trudeau said.

Goodyear has reached out to the provincial government and is optimistic he'll have a chance to work with officials to find ways to keep the clinic open.

He wants the province to work alongside the New Brunswick Medical Society and Clinic 554 to come up with a funding solution.

In the past, the medical society has been in talks with the province over women's reproductive health and LGBTQ health and how to expand it across the province.

"It's been difficult trying to convince the government to come up with funding for the services outside of hospitals," he said.

The province has said it doesn't fund private healthcare services.

CBC News asked to speak with Health Minister Ted Fleming, who was not available for an interview.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email the province's position on abortions remains unchanged.