Students set to abandon classes for climate strikes across New Brunswick today

Students are expected to walk out of classes across New Brunswick today as climate strike events are scheduled in several municipalities.

The strikes, linked to the United Nations emergency climate summit, cap off a week of climate action across the globe.

Antone Zboralski, the president of Symbiose-Université de Moncton, the group behind Moncton's strike, said using the term "strike" as opposed to "protest" is purposeful.

"This week of action was designed to be a strike to not only have students missing school but also having employees and general people stop working and go to protest outside with the students and everyone else," said Zboralski.

Zboralski said several small businesses have already said they will close during the strike.

#FridaysForFuture

The strikes were inspired by a movement called #FridaysForFuture started by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

She started missing classes on Fridays in August 2018 to protest outside the Swedish Parliament.

Since then, Thunberg has become an internationally recognized figure who has been invited to speak in front of governments across Europe and at the United Nations earlier this week.

She will take part in a climate strike in Montreal today.

Zboralski said several candidates in the upcoming federal election have pledged to join the strikes.

The group is also holding a climate debate on Oct. 3, and while the Moncton Green, NDP and Animal Protection Party candidates have agreed to take part, both the Conservative and Liberal candidates have declined.

Where are the strikes being held?

The climate strikes will take place in municipalities in all four corners of the province.

Several of them include marches.