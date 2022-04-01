Family and friends gathered to pay their respects at a funeral service for Claudette Bradshaw in Moncton on Friday.

Bradshaw, a former Liberal MP, had a storied career in the non-profit sector. She advocated for people struggling with homelessness, mental health services and at-risk children and youth. She also spent a decade in federal politics as the Liberal member for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe.

Following a battle with cancer, she died last Saturday at the age of 72.

Many politicians attended Bradshaw's funeral on Friday, including Liberal party leader Roger Melanson, MLA Daniel Allain and MLA Monique Leblanc.

Robert Basque, a labour lawyer in Moncton, delivered the eulogy.

"There was no one who could give as much as Claudette gave," he told Radio-Canada following the service.

"She would always be thinking of someone else, about anybody but her."

New Brunswick's Liberal party leader Roger Melanson attended Bradshaw's funeral on Friday. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

Melanson echoed Basque's remarks.

"Claudette will always be remembered for her big heart. We all remember her hugs," he said following the service. "She always cared for others, and more for others than herself."

Calling her "a little girl from Parkton," a neighbourhood in Moncton, Melanson added Bradshaw is irreplaceable.

"I think a lot of people will miss Claudette Bradshaw."

Daniel Allain, local government and reform minister, attended Bradshaw's funeral service on Friday. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)

Daniel Allain, a Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, said he thinks Bradshaw's biggest strength and legacy was that she knew how to bring people together.

"All colours of politics, all spheres of life, Claudette's objective was to better her community, and I think by rallying people on a common cause, she extended the goodness in everyone," he told Radio-Canada following the ceremony.

"I have a little bit of Claudette in my heart today."