Man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy sees case adjourned for a month

The case of Moncton man Claude Blanchard, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy in September, has been adjourned for a month.

Claude Blanchard, 44, is charged in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35. He's also charged with committing an indignity to a body for allegedly putting her in the trunk of a car.

Blanchard made a brief court appearance in a Moncton courtroom on Friday.

Lawyer Bernadette Richard-Crase told the court she will be representing Blanchard, with Sylvain Pelletier acting as co-counsel.

Richard-Crase asked for an adjournment until Dec. 4, which was granted.

Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept. 23.

Kennedy-Faguy, 35, had been missing three days before her body was found in September. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Her body was found on West Lane, near the Moncton Hospital, three days later.

On Sept. 28, Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.