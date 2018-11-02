Man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy sees case adjourned for a month
Claude Blanchard of Moncton makes a brief court appearance
The case of Moncton man Claude Blanchard, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy in September, has been adjourned for a month.
Claude Blanchard, 44, is charged in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35. He's also charged with committing an indignity to a body for allegedly putting her in the trunk of a car.
Blanchard made a brief court appearance in a Moncton courtroom on Friday.
Lawyer Bernadette Richard-Crase told the court she will be representing Blanchard, with Sylvain Pelletier acting as co-counsel.
Richard-Crase asked for an adjournment until Dec. 4, which was granted.
Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept. 23.
Her body was found on West Lane, near the Moncton Hospital, three days later.
On Sept. 28, Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder.
Police have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.