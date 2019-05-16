Murder trial ordered for Moncton man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy

A 44-year-old Moncton man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy has been ordered to stand trial.

Claude Blanchard was charged Sept. 28, five days after Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing.

The body of the 35-year-old Moncton woman was found three days later in the trunk of a car on West Lane.

A preliminary hearing was held earlier this month, and on Thursday, provincial court Judge Anne Jeffries ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy's body was found on West Lane in Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Codiac RCMP have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.

Claude Blanchard remains in custody.

A trial date will be set on July 2 during Court of Queen's Bench motions day.