Murder trial ordered for Moncton man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy
A 44-year-old Moncton man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy has been ordered to stand trial.
Trial date to be set in July for Claude Blanchard, charged with first-degree murder
Claude Blanchard was charged Sept. 28, five days after Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing.
The body of the 35-year-old Moncton woman was found three days later in the trunk of a car on West Lane.
A preliminary hearing was held earlier this month, and on Thursday, provincial court Judge Anne Jeffries ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.
Codiac RCMP have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.
Claude Blanchard remains in custody.
A trial date will be set on July 2 during Court of Queen's Bench motions day.