Man who killed Candice Kennedy-Faguy gets 12 years for manslaughter

Claude Blanchard, 45, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison, minus time served for the 2018 death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy in Moncton.

Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder in the days after Kennedy-Faguy was found dead, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January 2020.

The Crown and the defence jointly proposed the 12-year sentence, which the judge accepted. Blanchard will serve 10 years and 49 days before he is eligible for parole because of the time he served in remand.

Kennedy-Faguy's mother, Sharon Kennedy, and sister Krystal Kennedy were both in court for the sentencing. The mother read her victim impact to the court while Krystal Kennedy stood beside her weeping.

Sharon Kennedy told the court about her daughter's love of music and animals. She said that while Candice Kennedy-Faguy struggled with addiction, she was working full time and was off methadone when she was killed.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy is pictured here with her niece in an undated photo. Kennedy-Faguy was killed by Claude Blanchard in Moncton in September 2018. (Submitted/Sharon Kennedy)

"My daughter was 35 when her life was ended," said Kennedy. "She had a long way to go but she didn't have that chance because it was taken away."

Judge Troy Sweet thanked the family for giving a voice to their loved one.

He asked Blanchard if he had any comments.

Blanchard, wearing glasses and a button up shirt with his hair in a pony tail, stood and said he was sorry.

"I can only imagine their feeling of loss," he said, before repeating. "And I'm terribly sorry."

Blanchard then sat back down in the prisoners dock.

Kennedy-Faguy's body was found wrapped in a plastic tarp in the trunk of a car near the Moncton Hospital a few days after she was reported missing in September 2018. Her throat had been slashed, and a pathologist testified her body showed signs of both blunt force and sharp-force trauma.

Sweet said Kennedy-Faguy was a daughter and a sister, "but most important of all, she was a human being who lost her life."

He said that violence against women is a tragedy in society, and the death of a child is a parent's worst nightmare. He then turned to Blanchard, telling him what he did "by your own hand" is something the victim's family will deal with forever.

"This is something you should think about every day of your life," the judge said.

Sweet formally imposed the sentence on Blanchard and thanked Kennedy-Faguy's family for being there.

Manslaughter

Afterward, outside the courthouse, defence lawyer Sylvain Pelletier said,"it's the best outcome for everyone."

He said the Crown would have had a hard time proving a murder case.

"By doing a manslaughter charge and agreeing on the sentence, at least there is a conviction," said Pelletier.

Blanchard's defence lawyer, Sylvain Pelletier, said it would have been difficult for the Crown prosecutor to secure a murder conviction in the case. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

He said Blanchard's defence was "intoxication."

"There was an altercation between the two, and obviously she died because of that," said Pelletier, adding that his client is genuinely sorry for what happened.

Trying to move on

Krystal Kennedy doesn't believe it. She said she's glad Blanchard will be serving prison time, though she wishes the sentence where longer.

"It's extremely difficult, we'll never get her back," Kennedy said. "We're going to do our best to move on with out lives but … he doesn't know the impact of what he did to our family."

She said that when Blanchard is eligible for parole, she and her mother plan to be there to share their family's side of the story.