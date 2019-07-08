Trial date set for Moncton man accused of first-degree murder

A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Candice Kennedy-Faguy will go on trial over several weeks starting in June 2020.

Claude Blanchard, 45, was charged with first-degree murder on Sept. 28 last year.

Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept 23. Her body was found in a car on West Lane near the Moncton Hospital three days later.

On Monday, a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 17 this year, with voir dire motions to be considered Jan. 20 to Feb. 14 next year.

A judge and jury trial was also scheduled to start June 16 next year. It is expected to continue until July 24.

Blanchard remains in custody.