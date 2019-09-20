Resource-short classrooms dealing with a crisis, NBTA says

New Brunswick classrooms are facing a crisis, and the shortage of education assistants isn't the only problem, according to the New Brunswick Teachers' Association president.

Schools need guidance counsellors, behaviour mentors and psychologists, Rick Cuming said Monday.

People in these roles would contribute to a positive learning and working environment, a policy outlined by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Cuming said.

"There's clearly a shortage of EAs in the system, and schools desperately need those because they play an important role, but those are just one of the many supports that classrooms and teachers need."

Rick Cuming of the NBTA says any new plans will take years to implement, but classrooms need help today. (CBC)

In an interview with CBC News last week, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the system shouldn't be dependent on education assistants, and the government simply doesn't have enough money for more of them.

"I think that's been pretty clear, over the time since the last election, and the discussions that myself and other ministers have had is that we are in a funding crisis in the province."

But Cuming said classrooms are facing a crisis of their own.

"Even the most aggressive implementation of new plans is going to take years to implement and take root, and our classrooms need help today," he said.

He said schools are expected to provide the resources from what they already have.

"There's not dedicated, separate funding for a number of these initiatives," Cuming said. "There's a lack of other resources or there may be other things not being done to make that happen."

Cuming said that without the additional help, teachers have trouble implementing the policy that outlines behaviour that won't be tolerated in the classroom.

"Schools need to be given the proper human resources and the autonomy to easily move students to alternate settings and provide them with the services they need, and thus we can ensure a safe learning environment for everyone," he said.

He said he'd like the province to make sure schools have the resources necessary to provide safe learning environments.

"We're doing everything we can to meet the needs of students day in and day out, whether the resources are there or not. … We're desperately trying to make sure that they get it."