Judge approves record $17M settlement in N.B. psychiatric hospital class action

The chief justice of the Court of King's Bench has approved a $17 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged decades of physical and sexual abuse of psychiatric patients at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in northern New Brunswick.

It's the largest class-action settlement in New Brunswick history, according to Chief Justice Tracey DeWare's written ruling, issued Thursday in the case against the provincial government and Vitalité Health Network.

Darrell Tidd and Reid Smith launched the lawsuit in 2019, acting as litigation guardians on behalf of their sons Devan Tidd and Aaron Smith, who have autism and were residents at the 140-bed hospital.

They alleged the defendants breached their legal duties and obligations in the way they operated the Campbellton centre, and these breaches caused patients to suffer.

A tentative settlement without any admission of wrongdoing was reached in June, but it required a judge's approval.

'Fair and reasonable'

In her decision, DeWare cited the amount of the settlement as one of several reasons she deemed the proposed settlement "fair and reasonable" and in the best interests of the class as a whole.

Former patients who qualify could each receive compensation of between $1,000 and $85,000, according to the decision.

Class proceedings are "designed to provide access to justice for litigants who would otherwise be unlikely to proceed with a claim, to promote judicial economy and encourage the efficient use of judicial resource, and finally to encourage behaviour modification," wrote DeWare.

It is the hope of everyone that this approach of collaboration and respect will continue long after the class members have resolved their claims and will be of benefit to all the individuals who may require the assistance of the RHC now and in the future. - Tracey DeWare, chief justice of the Court of King's Bench

"In my view, all three objectives of a class proceeding have been met in this case."

There is "no doubt" that individual class members would have found the task of presenting an individual claim "insurmountable," she said.

Plaintiff lawyer James Sayce, right, pictured outside the Moncton court in September with representative plaintiffs Darrell Tidd, left, and Reid Smith, has said a trial could have lasted months and potential appeals could have dragged the case out further. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The settlement provides timely payment for class members who would otherwise wait for "many years as this litigation worked its way through the courts," she noted.

There would have also been risks in proceeding to a trial, given the nature of the some of the claims and defence arguments about whether too much time has passed, she said.

In addition, individual damage assessments can take a "very long time" to complete and "present a cumbersome burden" for the class members, who may continue to struggle with mental health challenges.

Some former patients who may have non-sexual abuse-related claims prior to May 2004 are excluded as class members, but they can still pursue their own action, should they choose to do so, DeWare said.

Up to 2,500 eligible claimants

Up to 2,500 people are eligible to make a claim under the settlement, James Sayce, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, has said.

This includes people who resided or were admitted to Restigouche between May 24, 2004, and Oct. 1, 2021, and who were alive as of May 24, 2017.

It also includes those who were admitted to or resided at the centre from Jan. 1, 1954, to Oct. 1, 2021, who claim they were sexually assaulted.

The possible individual compensation amounts vary, depending on the level of harm and the duration.

Class members who suffered general harm could receive between $1,000 and $5,000, depending on their length of stay, while those who suffered physical or sexual assault could receive between $10,000 and $85,000.

'Brings closure'

The two representative plaintiffs will each receive an honorarium of $25,000. They were "particularly courageous" to allow the action to proceed through their difficult experiences, given they continued to be patients of the Restigouche Hospital Centre, and they put a significant amount of time into the case, the judge said.

Darrell Tidd said he doesn't know yet how much money his son, now 30, will receive in total, but it will help pay for the services he needs, which might be out of province.

For himself, he said, DeWare's decision "brings closure" after four long years.

"We started this on behalf of, not only our sons ... but all of those out there that have no voice, that have no one to stick up for their rights.

"This settlement, it doesn't undo what is alleged in the class action itself, but what it does do is give them some sort of compensation for what has … allegedly taken place at the facility."

Darrell Tidd, father of former Restigouche patient Devan Tidd, said he hopes the settlement will help bring positive changes to the mental health system. (CBC)

Tidd also hopes it will help prompt positive changes in the mental health system and in how "we treat our most vulnerable citizens in our society.

"They deserve to be treated with respect and dignity."

Tidd contends the province needs to take "a real hard look" at how it deals with mental health, and all stakeholders should be involved, including families, he said.

6 people objected

Six people objected to the proposed settlement, including a former patient, who alleged abuse in late 1992 and 1993, the judge noted in her decision.

The patient reported his allegations to the Campbellton RCMP at the time. He also brought his concerns to the Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick, the Ombudsman's Office, the Human Rights Commission and the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench family division. But he was "unable to obtain assistance from anyone in pursuing a complaint against the RHC as a result of the abuse he suffered during his admission as a patient," DeWare wrote.

"It is understandably difficult for someone like [him], who tried for so long to have his experience as a patient at the RHC acknowledged and addressed, to be denied participation in this settlement because he was not a patient during the pertinent class period."

DeWare said she "sympathizes with his frustrations," and understands there are "likely many former patients who will feel similar sentiments.

"However, class proceedings are, by their nature, imperfect. They are designed to assist as many individuals as possible in as broad a fashion as possible while fully recognizing that to be manageable for the greater good, there must be clearly defined parameters which, unfortunately, results in some individuals being left out."

Nearly $4.7M for lawyers

The lawsuit originally sought up to $500 million. It was launched after ombud Charles Murray's 2019 report that found "significant mistreatment" of patients at the hospital.

The $17-million settlement includes nearly $4.7 million in fees for the plaintiffs' laywers, according to the decision.

They say they have logged nearly 2,500 hours working on the case so far, which amounts to about $1.2 million in billings.

It will take another estimated $1.2 million to $1.5 million in time to see the settlement through, assisting class members receive compensation, they say.

Under their retainer agreement, they are entitled to 30 per cent of the settlement, but they voluntarily reduced their contingency fee percentage to 27.5 per cent, which results in a savings of $467,500 to the class members, said DeWare.

She deemed the $4,643,000 plus taxes a "reasonable" fee for the "experienced and competent counsel" in this case, noting the vast majority of class members would have never been in a position to proceed with claims in the absence of the class proceeding.

"There is no question this is a highly vulnerable group of individuals who are challenged both from a mental health perspective but as well, very frequently, with the economic barriers which often accompany disabilities of this nature," she wrote.