Tentative $17M settlement reached in Restigouche Hospital class action alleging abuse of patients

A proposed $17-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit alleging decades of negligence and mistreatment of psychiatric patients at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

The action against Vitalité Health Network and the province, launched in 2019, alleged the defendants breached their legal duties and obligations in the manner that they operated Restigouche Hospital Centre, in northern New Brunswick, and that these breaches caused the class members to suffer physical and sexual assault.

Darrell Tidd, one of the two lead plaintiffs, said they are "extremely pleased" with the tentative agreement, which still has to be approved by the court for it to take effect.

"This avoids up to a 15-year court battle, and obtaining real compensation for class members is a big win," he said.

"The trauma-informed claims process is particularly important for this vulnerable class. We're proud of what we have achieved for the class members."

Dates back to 1954

Tidd and Reid Smith started the lawsuit, acting as litigation guardians on behalf of their sons Devan Tidd and Aaron Smith, who were residents at the 140-bed facility.

Tidd alleges his son, who has autism, was overmedicated and complained of assault at the hands of other residents. Smith alleges his son, who has autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder, was also overmedicated at the centre.

The action, which was certified on Oct. 1, 2021, currently includes all individuals who were admitted to or resided at Restigouche Hospital Centre from May 24, 2004, to Oct. 1, 2021, and who were alive as of May 24, 2017.

It also includes individuals who resided at the centre from Jan. 1, 1954, to Oct. 1, 2021, who claim they were sexually assaulted.

No finding or admission of wrongdoing

"The court has not decided which side is right or that the defendants have done anything wrong," the plaintiffs' Toronto-based law firm Koskie Minsky noted in a news release.

"The proposed settlement is also not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the defendants with respect to the allegations found in the lawsuit," it said.

"Trials can be expensive and may take years before a final decision on who is right or wrong is made. By agreeing to the proposed settlement, the representative plaintiffs, class members and the defendants avoid the expenses, uncertainties and delays that come with a trial."

James Sayce, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said the court has to determine if the proposed settlement is fair and in the best interest of the class, and if there's enough money available. (Radio-Canada)

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25, when the Court of King's Bench will consider whether the settlement is "fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the class," and whether to approve the settlement agreement.

Vitalité looks to 'close this chapter'

Vitalité agreed to participate in the mediation process in order to allow the parties to reach an agreement, said president and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers. "The proposed settlement has been established to the satisfaction of all parties," she said in an emailed statement.

"This approach was intended to avoid lengthy procedures that would have negatively affected our employees, as well as patients, families, and the community," said Desrosiers.

"Once the settlement is approved by the Court of the King's Bench, we will be able to close this chapter and turn towards the future, focusing on the positive changes that have been implemented in recent years."

Positive changes implemented, says province

Department of Health spokesperson Sean Hatchard declined to comment on the proposed settlement, citing the case still being before the courts.

But the department "recognizes the positive changes that have been implemented at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in recent years," he said in an emailed statement. CBC News has asked for more information on these changes.

"Staff with the Vitalité Health Network and Restigouche Hospital Centre are committed to providing quality care and services that best meet the needs of their patients. The department supports our colleagues at Vitalité and the Restigouche Hospital Centre as they strive to make continuous improvements to the delivery of care at the facility."

Compensation to be based on degree of harm

When the lawsuit was launched, it was seeking $500 million on behalf of everyone who had been treated at the centre since Jan. 1, 1954, and were alive as of May 24, 2017.

If the proposed $17-million settlement fund is approved by the court, it will be distributed to claimants based on the "degree of harm they suffered" while a resident at Restigouche Hospital Centre, said James Sayce, lead counsel for the plaintiffs and a partner at Koskie Minsky.

One of the most important features of the proposed settlement is the process, said Sayce.

"It's very user-friendly, it's very trauma informed, and it takes into account the particular vulnerabilities of this class, which is made up of people who were resident at a mental health facility," he said.

"So you know some of these class members might have a difficult time litigating their claims in court and this settlement takes into account the reality of litigating claims on behalf of that group."

Once the claims period opens, likely in the fall, claimants will have one year to come forward and "tell their story," said Sayce.

"Our firm will help them with the claims process … and people will be able to obtain compensation for the events that they experienced."