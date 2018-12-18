The Fredericton man who tried to kill his wife with a replica sword and a pickaxe stared at the floor Tuesday as the victim described how her life has changed since the brutal overnight attack last Jan. 6.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 31, pleaded guilty in October to attempted murder and unlawful confinement.

He was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but Judge Julian Dickson reserved his decision until Jan. 31 after hearing from defence, prosecution lawyer and Tanya Yeomans, who now goes by Tanya Ringuette.

Standing before the court with a friend, Ringuette said she no longer has full use of her left leg, is still traumatized, suffers from anxiety and is now facing financial hardship.

She said she lives in fear that Yeomans will attempt to contact her or their daughter.

"Not a day goes by that I don't remember the pain and suffering you caused," she said as she came to the end of her statement.

"I only wish I knew why you said you loved me or our daughter."

Brutal attack

The Crown said police found the victim on the couch the morning of Jan. 7 with a wound that pierced through her abdomen to her back, narrowly missing a major artery, puncture wounds to her hip, a gaping wound above her ear, and lacerations on her neck and arms.

Her left eye was swollen shut, she had bruises "head to toe" and was covered in dried blood, the Crown said.

The couple's 21-month-old daughter was beside her on the floor.

Tip of the pickaxe Clarke Yeomans used to try to kill his wife. (Court exhibit)

On the night before, the couple decided to have sex and an argument ensued around 11:30 p.m. Yeomans then attacked her with a 30-pound replica sword before switching to a 36-inch pickaxe.

Yeomans prevented her from calling an ambulance because he didn't want to go to jail. He continued to beat her throughout the night as she fell in and out of consciousness.

The victim managed to call the police at 10 a.m. the next day.