Fredericton man tried to kill wife with sword, pickaxe after argument over sex

A Fredericton man tried to kill his wife with a 30-pound decorative sword and a 36-inch pickaxe after they argued about sex, provincial court heard on Tuesday.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to attempted murder and unlawful confinement, but details of the brutal Jan. 6 attack at the couple's home on the city's north side were revealed for the first time during the sentencing hearing.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne told the court police found Tonya Yeomans on the couch the morning of Jan. 7 with a wound that pierced right through her, from her abdomen to her back, narrowly missing a major artery; puncture wounds to her hip; a gaping wound above her ear and lacerations on her neck and arms.

Her left eye was swollen shut, she had bruises "head to toe" and was covered in dried blood, said Lavigne.

The couple's 21-month-old daughter was beside her, on the floor, he said, as Clarke Yeomans listened from the prisoner's box, occasionally shaking his head.

He was found fit to stand trial in January, following a five-day psychiatric assessment.

Clarke Yeomans struck his wife repeatedly with the 30-pound decorative sword found in the couple's bathtub, the courtroom heard. (Court exhibit)

On the evening of Jan. 6, the couple had been drinking wine and playing video games together when they decided to have sex and an argument ensued around 11:30 p.m., the courtroom heard.

Tonya Yeomans, whose name was previously under a publication ban that was lifted Tuesday, said it was "like a light switch had been flipped" inside her husband.

I said, 'Clarke, you're going to kill me!' He said, 'It doesn't f--king matter, we're all going to die anyways. - Tonya Yeomans, victim

He broke her cellphone in half, pinned her down, choked her, smashed her head into the floor and struck her repeatedly with the sword and pickaxe.

"I said, 'Clarke, you're going to kill me!' He said, 'It doesn't f--king matter, we're all going to die anyways,'" the Crown prosecutor quoted Tonya Yeomans as saying.

Her husband prevented her from calling an ambulance and disconnected the internet connections. He continued to beat her throughout the night as she fell in and out of consciousness.

At one point, he told her he would "take care of her." He put a bandage on her head and tried to clean up the bloody scene, she said.

They both passed out around 4 a.m.

Blood can be seen on the tip of the pickaxe Clarke Yeomans used to try to kill his wife. (Court exhibit)

It wasn't until 10 a.m. that Tonya Yeomans was finally able to call 911. She reported her husband had overdosed on pills, then added that she was bleeding severely and needed an ambulance.

Clarke Yeomans was blood-spattered and disoriented when police arrived. He later said he took nine of his prescription heart pills that night.

Blood was "smeared extensively" throughout the home, particularly in the master bedroom and ensuite, and Tonya Yeomans was in "great distress," police said.

Clarke Yeomans, who has been in custody since his arrest in January and ordered to have no contact with his wife, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Judge Julian Dickson said he's facing a "lengthy term of incarceration."