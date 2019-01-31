Man gets 12 years for 'brutal, cruel and horrific' attempted murder

A Fredericton man who to tried to kill his wife with a replica sword and pickaxe was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

Clarke Stephen Yeomans kept his head down in court as Judge Julian Dickson delivered his sentence: 12 years for attempted murder and unlawful confinement. He also received a 10-year prohibition on owning firearms and other weapons upon his release.

Last January, the 31-year-old and his wife, Tanya, were drinking wine and playing video games. An argument erupted about sex and Yeomans became angry and struck her with a 30-pound replica sword.

The noise woke the couple's 21-month-old daughter. Yeomans then attacked the victim with a 36-inch pickaxe, hitting her in the abdomen.

Pictured is the tip of the pickaxe Clarke Yeomans used to try to kill his wife. (Court exhibit)

He broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help, but, by the following morning, Tanya managed to call the police. Officers found her on the couch with a puncture wound through her abdomen to her back, narrowly missing a major artery.

She had other injuries to her hip, above her ear and lacerations on her neck and arms.

Dickson called the attack "brutal, cruel and horrific."

Clarke Yeomans struck his wife repeatedly with the 30-pound decorative sword police found in the couple's bathtub, the courtroom heard. (Court exhibit)

In his decision, he said the intent to murder is the same as actually murdering someone — the only difference is luck.

The victim wasn't present in the courtroom Thursday.

Dickson noted she had lost full use of her left leg and has suffered financially as a result. Yeomans, who has no previous criminal record, had shown remorse by pleading guilty to the charges, he said.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke called the sentence fair.

"The gravity of the offence, the nature of the offence was, as the judge said, quite horrendous," Burke said.

"And I couldn't agree more with him as my client intended to kill his wife, and he did so in quite the heinous manner. In the end the decision rests in the judge's hand and my client is OK with it."