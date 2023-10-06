Fredericton tenants told to clear out ruined possessions or lose damage deposit

After Charlene Barron's apartment building burned on Sept. 21, someone broke into her apartment and stole a number of items, including a diamond ring her late mother bequeathed to her.

While rifling through her possessions, thieves broke her late husband's urn.

She was then told by her landlord that if she doesn't remove all of the water- and smoke-damaged contents of her apartment, she won't get her deposit back.

'This isn't a way to treat people who have lost everything they own," said Barron last week of her interactions with the building's owner.

Fire broke out in the four-storey building on Sept. 21, destroying nearly everything on the fourth floor and causing smoke and water damage to much of the rest of building.

The Fredericton fire department is investigating the blaze, but has not released any information.

Charlene Barron was a tenant of 100 Clark St. when fire tore through her the four-storey building. She was told that she would lose her damage deposit if she didn't remove all her possessions — even if it was just to take them to the dump. (Submitted by Charlene Barron)

Barron said she couldn't understand why the building owner wouldn't just take everything away at the same time.

"I replied to the email and said, 'Well, the building is just being torn down.'"

Barron said the landlord responded with, "Unfortunately, in order to get your damage deposit back, the unit must be completely empty. Otherwise we as a company would have to pay somebody to remove it, which will come out of your damage deposit."

Bella Properties owns the three-year-old building at 100 Clark St. on Fredericton's north side. The company's leasing manager, Rick Michaud, has repeatedly turned down interview requests, but said in an email that tenants' insurance companies "will remove the items for them in a safe and healthy manner. As part of their contract."

Charlene Barron discovered that after fire destroyed her home, thieves broke in and stole her personal items. Then she was told that if she didn't remove her belongings, she wouldn't get her damage deposit back.

"If they do not have insurance which they agreed to have when they moved in, we will look at a case-by-case situation. The end result is it is up to the Rentalsman of New Brunswick who gets the damage deposit not the landlord," wrote Michaud.

In the end, Barron's insurance company paid a third party to go in and clear everything out.

That happened last Thursday, so Barron now fully expects to get her deposit back. She worries that others won't be so lucky — either because their insurance companies won't pay or they have no insurance.

What the law says

While the province and a legal expert say the law may allow the company to retain damage deposits when fire-affected apartments aren't cleaned out, one housing advocate doesn't believe they can.

Jael Duarte, a lawyer and a tenants' advocate with the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights, said the landlord would have to prove negligence on the part of a tenant in order to retain the deposit.

Essentially, a tenant would request their deposit back from the Tenant and Landlord Relations Office. A landlord can oppose the release of the funds and the office would have to decide on a case-by-case basis.

New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights lawyer Jael Duarte doesn't believe tenants will lose their damage deposits if the landlord cannot prove they were at fault for causing the fire that extensively damaged their building. (N.B. Coalition for Tenants Rights)

Duarte said she does not believe a landlord would be successful with the argument that a tenant didn't clean up after a fire like the one that tore through 100 Clark St.

She said it's not the same as claiming a tenant "didn't do his or her diligence in taking care of an apartment, for example."

This was a fire, she said, it's not like someone trashed their apartment and then skipped out.

"No, I don't think they're gonna succeed, because … it has to be a particular tenant and even then, it has to be bad negligence of that tenant."

The province and a legal expert were more equivocal.

A Housing N.B. spokesperson said "in situations involving fire damage or flooding, the tenant is not necessarily exempt from their responsibility to remove personal items from their unit when they leave."

Fire tore through the upper floors of 100 Clark St. on Sept. 21. Fire officials say the investigation is still going on and have not released a cause. (Submitted by Christina Beaulieu Lyons)

In an emailed response, Rebecca Howland said "a landlord can make a claim against a security deposit to recuperate costs the landlord would incur by a tenant not removing their items."

Claims have to be submitted within seven days of "when a tenancy ends and if the date the tenancy ended on is unclear, a residential tenancies officer may review and determine the most appropriate date," said Howland.

She said tenants are encouraged to contact the Tenant and Landlord Relations Office if they have any questions.

"Any tenants affected by the fire are also encouraged to apply promptly for the return of their security deposit as this ensures the T.L.R.O. has the most up-to-date contact information and forwarding address," wrote Howland.

Jeannette Savoie, a supervising lawyer with the University of New Brunswick's legal clinic, also said landlord's can charge tenants for the cost of removing possessions against their damage deposit.

She said landlords "cannot just throw away the possessions of the tenants without the permission of the [residential tenancies tribunal]."

The entire fourth floor is missing from this corner of 100 Clark St. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"If it's not an emergency, landlords have to wait 10 days to apply to the R.T.T. for a declaration that the property is abandoned," she explained.

She said the tribunal will then rule on how long to store the items and what to do next — either sell or throw them away.

In this case, selling them wouldn't be an issue, said Savoie.

She said any costs applied against the damage deposit can only apply to "the disposal of abandoned chattels … but only that."

She said "cleaning up the smoke/fire/water damaged structure would be on the landlord's insurance."