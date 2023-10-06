As tenants retrieve possessions from burned Fredericton building, some wonder about alarms

Shahram Ghanbari finally got to see his fourth-floor apartment after a fire tore through it on Sept. 21.

There wasn't much left.

"Some of the walls are still there, but there is no roof," he said of the apartment he shared with his wife for the last three years.

Ghanbari got to tour the remains of his home on Friday morning and retrieve what could be salvaged, although he said it was precious little.

WATCH | A tenant from burned Fredericton building recounts his experience: Finding out what survived the fire Duration 1:36 Featured Video Shahram Ghanbari says little is left of the fourth-floor apartment he shared with his wife. Many sentimental items his family brought from Iran eight years ago are gone.

He believes all the family photos were destroyed, as were the two Persian rugs with immeasurable sentimental value that his family brought from Iran when they moved to Canada in 2015.

Ghanbari also managed to find some blackened and soot-covered jewelry, but he isn't sure whether it can be salvaged.�

He also found the couple's Iranian passports, but they're water-damaged and may not be usable.

While replacing the passports will be complicated, the photos are irreplaceable. They meant a lot, he said, since many of those in the pictures are still in Iran.

Added to the heartbreak of losing so many treasured items brought 9,000 kilometres from their former home is the suspicion that the fire should have been detected sooner.

From what his wife described and what other tenants have said, Ghanbari believes the building's smoke-detection system wasn't working properly before the fire.

The investigation by the Fredericton Fire Department is still underway and no cause has been released. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"I believe that there was something wrong with the fire alarm and notifying the fire department," he said.

The provincial Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted but said it was the City of Fredericton conducting the investigation. When contacted on Friday for an update on the investigation, a spokesperson said Fire Chief Dwayne Killingbeck said the investigation is continuing. "We have nothing additional to share at this time."

The building is owned by Bella Properties.

The company's leasing manager, Rick Michaud, was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday.

Through email, he said there isn't much the company can say until they see the fire department's report, which he expects within 30 days of the fire.

He did not answer questions about where or how the fire started, nor about whether smoke detectors were working properly before the fire.

Smoke detector beeped constantly

The night before the fire, the Ghanbaris' smoke detector seemed to be malfunctioning. It kept beeping, so Shahram bought and installed new batteries. It didn't make any difference.

"But the beeping sound didn't stop, and it went on all through the night," he said.

He said he contacted the property manager that night and was told to contact maintenance, which he did.

When someone from maintenance called him the next day, they told him they would send someone, but that did not happen.

Ghanbari left for work around 7:30 a.m., and the next thing he heard was from a co-worker who told him his building was on fire.

He immediately called his wife on her cellphone.

Ghanbari said his wife grabbed her phone and left the apartment as soon as she heard an alarm.

This is all that's left of Shahram Ghanbari's fourth-floor balcony at 100 Clark St. He was finally able to tour his apartment on Friday morning and retrieve a few possessions. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"She said that the moment she heard the fire alarm, she came out of the unit and the whole hallway was filled with smoke already. She didn't have any time to retrieve anything from the home or take any other stuff that you might need."

Others tell a similar story.

Sixteen-year-old Tejas Harvey was driving by the apartment building where his friend lives with her mom.

The Grade 12 student at Leo Hayes High School noticed smoke pouring out of a window and he immediately called his friend and told her to get out.

At first she was convinced it was a joke — after all, she didn't smell smoke and no fire alarms were sounding.

Fire tore through the upper floors of 100 Clark St. on Sept. 21. Fire officials say the investigation is still going on and have not released a cause. (Submitted by Christina Beaulieu Lyons)

In a Facebook response, that friend wrote: "Scariest moment of my life when I realized he wasn't joking. I live at the very end of the hall on the top floor. By the time i was out towards the end of the hall by the staircase, the fire alarms just started to go off. There was already some smoke above me.

"Sadly our unit is barely standing with a couple walls left and the whole roof collapsed in. It's so hard to believe that i was just in there before it got seriously bad.

"I can never ever thank Tejas enough for that call."

All that and a break-in, too

Charlene Barron was working at home in her first-floor apartment when the fire alarm sounded. Not realizing the severity of the fire, she didn't take anything with her — her cellphone, wallet and car keys were all left behind.

When she got outside, smoke and flames were already pouring out of the apartments above her. Looking back, she said she's surprised at how advanced the fire was just moments after the alarm sounded.

"It was fully engulfed and the flames were just pouring out of that top apartment. And then as I stood there, I could see it just ripple right across the roof."

Barron said she knew instantly that the entire place was going to burn.

The entire fourth floor is missing from this corner of 100 Clark St. (Pat Richard/CBC)

In late Setpember, she was given 15 minutes inside her apartment to salvage what she could. She was mainly looking for her late husband's urn and her mother's diamond ring.

With clothing and other things strewn about the apartment, Barron said, it was clear that her stuff had been rifled through. Her husband's urn was lying broken on the floor and her mother's diamond was missing. So, too, were her cellphone, an extra set of car keys and a watch.

"Those are the things I know of. I only had 15 minutes, so I don't know, there could be other things missing."

When she asked building personnel, she was told someone had broken in after the fire.

Barron said she did get her wallet and car keys back from Bella Properties and was told one of their employees found them.

Although her stuff didn't burn, she said most of the contents are damaged by smoke and water and cannot be salvaged, according to her insurance company.

Barron said she'll have another chance this weekend to return to her apartment one last time and remove any possessions she wants to keep.