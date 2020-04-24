Fredericton police await autopsy results on homicide victim

Fredericton police say investigators are still waiting for the autopsy results for Clark Ernest Greene, whose body was found in Wilmot Park on April 15.

"An autopsy has been conducted on Mr. Greene and that was completed late last week," Alycia Bartlett, public information officer for the force, said Friday in an update on the case.

"We are still waiting for that final report, which will include toxicology results."

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Bartlett said officers along with a canine unit have searched a number of locations, but couldn't disclose where those locations are.

"At this point we're unable to share some of those finer details about locations, but hopefully we'll be able to provide more information in the future."

Pandemic presents challenges

Clark Ernest Greene was found dead in Wilmot Park in Fredericton on April 15. (Clark Ernest Greene/Facebook )

Investigators are following leads and canvassing the neighborhood around Wilmot Park. Bartlett said they have received tips from the public.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Wilmot Park area between 10 p.m. on April 14 and 8 a.m. on April 15 to contact the police force or Crime Stoppers.

Police found the body of the 31-year-old Greene shortly after 8 a.m. Police ruled it a homicide because of "significant injuries" that were inconsistent with a death by natural causes.

Search crews scoured Wilmot Park for evidence the day Greene's body was found. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Bartlett said the investigation process is more challenging than usual, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all working in a different way now. We're all needing to maintain the physical distancing [and] respect what the chief medical officer of health has given us for directives."

"It just may mean our work is carried out a little differently. It doesn't mean that it's not still going on."