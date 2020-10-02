Woman pleads guilty to slitting another woman's throat in Moncton last year

A Moncton woman has pleaded guilty to cutting another woman's throat and confining her in a home last year, though little was said about what led to the crime.

Clare Elizabeth Gallagher, 57, was charged with the attempted murder of Rhonda Lynn Aubin as well as forcible confinement, assault and uttering death threats against Aubin on March 12, 2019.

A jury trial was scheduled to start Saturday. However, Gallagher appeared in court and pleaded guilty to confinement and aggravated assault Friday afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque read an agreed statement of facts to Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Walsh.

Levesque said that on March 12 last year, Codiac Regional RCMP were called to 27 Gloucester St. in Moncton, where police were told Gallagher had used a knife to cut Aubin's throat.

Wrong beer delievered

Earlier that day, the Crown said, Gallagher had left the home for a work call.

Gallagher returned home around noon and found out she had a job offer from a bank.

Levesque said there had been six beer in the fridge when Gallagher left in the morning.

Levesque said Gallagher placed a beer order through a taxi service, but the court heard the taxi brought Budweiser beer in a red box, not a blue box as she had ordered. Gallagher sent the driver back for the correct order.

Gallagher opened a beer after getting the job offer and continued to drink with Aubin through the afternoon.

Aubin physically recovered but suffered psychological consequences. - Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque

At some point in the afternoon, Gallagher went to lie down in a bedroom and Aubin cooked supper. The judge was told that when Gallagher got up, she wasn't hungry and didn't eat.

Levesque said Aubin was sitting on a couch in the living room when Gallagher came from the kitchen with a knife and slit Aubin's throat.

Aubin used a shirt to cover the wound and tried to escape the house but was blocked by Gallagher before being able to escape and knocking on an upstairs neighbour's door for help.

No arteries in Aubin's neck were cut in the attack.

"Aubin physically recovered but suffered psychological consequences," Levesque said.

Clare Elizabeth Gallagher waits for a taxi outside the courthouse. It wasn't clear from court proceedings how she was connected to the victim. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The connections between the morning appointment, beer order, supper and the eventual crime weren't made clear in court. There was also no information presented about the connection between the two people.

Gallagher said little in court, saying, "I do, Mr. Justice," when answering the judge's questions about whether she understood she was pleading guilty and wouldn't have a trial and admitting the facts.

"No comment," was the only thing Gallagher's defence lawyer Annie Maltais said while leaving the courthouse with Gallagher on Friday. Gallagher used a parka hood, mask and sunglasses to hide her face from reporters.

A pre-sentence report and a victim impact statement were ordered ahead of the sentencing, which is set for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Gallagher remains free on court-imposed conditions until then.