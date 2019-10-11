Sackville, N.B., residents are picking up where a visiting artist left off at the Owens Art Gallery.



Claire Cunningham of Glasgow, Scotland performed as part of a six-artist exhibit called Automatisme Ambulatoire: Hysteria, Imitation, Performance.



Her performance art involved her donning a white cape while singing Elvis Presley karaoke songs into a gold microphone.

Cunningham walks with crutches, and said she was drawn to 1950's era Elvis because of his dance style during these early performances.



"The way that he moved bothered people," she said. "It caused a lot of trouble."





Rachel Thorton gives volunteer performer and artist Graeme Patterson a quick lesson on how to use the golden microphone. (Tori Weldon/CBC) She said his movements resonated with her as a disabled person.

"This idea of being somebody that was causing a disturbance or discomfort to people because of the way that they moved and that was very much what happened when he appeared in the 50s."



When Cunningham left Sackville to return to Europe, she put a call out to others to continue the performance art at the gallery.



Local artist Graeme Patterson was the latest to don the cape and perform Elvis karaoke.



He chose to sing Burning Love to a small but appreciative crowd at the gallery on Friday.



"It doesn't take me much to perform as Elvis, I've done it before," Patterson said. "This is pretty easy for me in terms of being motivated."

Matt Tunnacliffe was the first volunteer to perform an Elvis song at the Owens Art Gallery. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Matt Tunnacliffe was the first volunteer to perform and chose to sing Early Morning Rain, a Gordon Lightfoot song Elvis covered.



"It's not often you can interact with an artwork in a gallery in this way. You know usually art's on the wall and you can't touch it.





"This is something you can actually physically step into and physically wear a cape and then perform. So, it does bring you closer to the work and to the artist in that way."



While both Tunnacliffe and Patterson are quick to pick up a microphone and sing karaoke, others aren't as comfortable in front of a crowd.



Rachel Thornton, curator of digital engagement at the Owens Art Gallery, sang That's All Right to a handful of people at an earlier performance.



"It's not something I would ever normally do," she said with a laugh.



Thornton said when no other volunteer stepped up to the mic that week, she rose to the challenge.

"It felt good actually, it felt good to … be a part of the artwork."



Emily Falvey, director and curator at the gallery, said this is one of the largest exhibits the Owens Art Gallery has ever organized. Other parts of the exhibit include dance performances and video installations.



But Falvey said Cunningham's work brings its own life to the gallery.



The exhibit is open until Nov. 6. Volunteers who wish to sing Elvis songs can contact the Owens Art Gallery.