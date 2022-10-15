Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Madawaska County

A 20-year-old Clair man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Madawaska County.

RCMP say the accident took place in Baker Brook around 5:15 a.m.

The RCMP believe the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and was ejected.

He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.