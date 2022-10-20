Judge gives man 2 weeks before home shut down after complaints of drug dealing

A Saint John man has persuaded a judge to allow him to stay in his home for two more weeks to recover from eye surgery before he's forced to leave.

George Kierstead appeared in court Thursday to answer to allegations that a tenant in his home was dealing drugs, making his west side neighbourhood less safe for other residents.

Provincial peace officers allege a person or people living in the upstairs apartment were selling drugs, bringing lots of foot traffic and fights to the building, which in turn brought police to the Buena Vista Avenue address regularly.

"First of all, I'd like to start by apologizing to my neighbours. I can only imagine what they've gone through," Kierstead told the court Thursday afternoon.

The man leaned on a cane as he walked to the defence table, where he represented himself — pulling out documents from a single manila envelope.

Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act

He told the court he is hard of hearing and lived in the basement apartment. He said he did not know the extent of the problems around his property until he read the affidavits filed by provincial investigators.

"I couldn't believe the amount of traffic that was coming and going until I got this report," he said.

Thursday's hearing was triggered by an application made by provincial peace officers using the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act. The Act allows peace officers to follow up on complaints that criminal activity is taking place in a home or apartment building.

The peace officers, who are not police, observe the home and collect evidence, then attempt to convince owners to stop the illegal activity or to evict the people causing the problems.

If all else fails, the officers can apply for a judge's order to shut down the building for 90 days and evict everyone living there.

This is what happened in Kierstead's case.

'Am I missing something here?'

In affidavits submitted to the judge, provincial investigators said they observed people making short visits that match the patterns of a drug transaction.

The application filed by SCAN officers also names Jennifer Coleman in the allegations. Kierstead said she was the tenant living in his upstairs apartment, but she's now in jail.

He said when he received warnings from officers, he checked on the rules around evicting someone and found the visits Coleman was getting late at night were grounds for eviction.

"She should have been evicted … on March 4," he said. "I told her she had to leave ... Peace officers were there, but she didn't."

But Justice Darrell Stephenson pushed back on the idea that Coleman was the only source of the problem. He said since her arrest, officers continued to see high foot traffic, they saw a man at the house with a firearm and police were called for a domestic incident.

"It would appear that Miss Coleman is not the sole problem. Am I missing something here?" Stephenson asked.

Kierstead responded that Coleman's former husband was staying at the apartment without his knowledge.

"She never consulted me," he said. "He's not there with my permission."

'The court needs to step in'

Stephenson said what he's hearing shows that what happens on Kierstead's property is "out of his control, and the court needs to step in."

"As much as I feel sympathy for Mr. Kierstead, we have to think about the community," Stephenson said.

Stephenson at first ordered that the home be shut down on Oct. 24, but Kierstead asked for some extra time because he is having eye surgery.

"Have an extra seven days so I have some place to go to recover?" he said. "I have no place to go."

Stephenson agreed to make the order effective Nov. 8, but only if Kierstead is the only person staying at the house.

"I just shudder to think about the impact that this has had on the residents living in the vicinity of this residence," Stephenson said. "This is a neighbourhood in which families with children live ... This must have all been very terrifying for them watching this unfold day after day."

After Nov. 8, he will have to find somewhere else to live but he likely won't be back at the house even after the 90-day order expired.

Hes aid he's been trying to sell his house. He had an agreement dated Aug. 23 that fell through, but he and the buyer are back to negotiating.

Stephenson ordered provincial officials to help Kierstead with the process of selling the home, including helping him keep people out of the upstairs apartment.

"That's fair," Kierstead said to a SCAN officer sitting behind him.