City's slick mystery confounds investigators

It's been months since record floodwaters brought an oily substance into the basement of the Fredericton Region Museum, but the city is still baffled about where the oil came from

So on Thursday it started drilling.

"What we're doing today is the next step," said Neil Thomas, a water and sewer engineer with the City of Fredericton.

"Gathering a few soil samples from around the perimeter of the museum building itself and anything that looks usual in those samples, we'll have them tested for fuel."

Neil Thomas, a Fredericton water and sewer engineer, says the city has tried multiple methods to try to locate the source of the oil. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Engineers spent much of the day drilling holes into the dirt and concrete surrounding the museum at Officers' Square near the St. John River.

Theories on the source of the leak include buried barrels and an abandoned oil tank.

But despite trying multiple methods to locate the source, the city hasn't solved the mystery.

"We've looked at our road network around this building," said Thomas. "We've looked at the network over the storm sewer, the sanitary sewer and ruled them out as possible pathways for sources for this fuel.

"There's a few test wells near this property, very shallow, a couple of metres deep that were related to a fuel leak at the old post office just to the west of us. We reactivated a couple of those, tested the water and the water was fine."

Holes have been drilled around the museum in the hunt for an oil source. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Other investigations looked for a "magnetic signature" of an item such as an iron barrel or steel piping, but "not much success with that either," said Thomas.

When the floodwaters abated so did the oil.

While the fumes did close the museum earlier this spring, it has since reopened to the public.

Melynda Jarratt, executive director of the Fredericton Region Museum, says being closed for a month after the flood and the leak was stressful, but the museum is now open. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"It's really wonderful to have the doors back open because it was a month of uncertainty during the fuel oil spill, and the flood, of course, that proceeded that," said Melynda Jarratt, the executive director of the Fredericton Region Museum. "But everything is back to normal now."

Thomas said that if the drilling does reveal oil, the city will keep digging to find and remove the source.

But if nothing is found, this mystery may remain unsolved.