Moncton warns residents of phone scam exploiting new shelter

The City of Moncton is warning people about a phone scam asking for money to support a new out-of-the-cold shelter in the city.

The caller claims to be connected with the Moncton Fire Department and asks for donations of $100, $200 or $300.

Isabelle LeBlanc, spokesperson for the City of Moncton, said neither the fire department nor the city would make these types of calls for donations.

LeBlanc said the city has contacted the RCMP about the scam.

Lisa Ryan, outreach co-ordinator for the Greater Moncton YMCA, said it's unfortunate that someone has taken advantage of the shelter. (CBC)

"If people get calls like that, be suspicious," she said.

She also encouraged people to report any phone calls they get and to not give out personal information.

The new out-of-the-cold shelter in the city, which has been open for less than a week, is run in partnership with the YMCA and the Salvus Clinic.

Murielle Doucet, service coordinator at Salvus Clinic, said she hopes people will continue to support the shelter. (CBC)

"We are not soliciting by phone calls," she said. "That's not something we would do."

Ryan said the YMCA has fundraisers throughout the year and people can call the organization to find out about making a donation.

She said she hopes the scam doesn't turn people against donating to the shelter.

