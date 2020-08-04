City of Moncton wants your thoughts on the future of recreation

The city of Moncton is asking for the public's help as they develop a 10 year master plan for the development of recreation facilities and programs.

The goal of the project is to determine if facilities need updating, identify gaps in programming and look at current recreation trends.

Nadine Melanson-LeBlanc, Moncton's community development officer, said public input is extremely important.

"The more people that participate the better. We will have an understanding of what's important to our citizens and we can carry that forward in the plan and bring that to council," she told Information Morning Moncton.

Residents of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe are invited to fill out online surveys about how residents are using recreational spaces and programs. The city of Moncton is also posting short polls on their Facebook page.

"It's not just for kids, it's for all ages and all cultures. We want to know how our facilities can provide a quality of life to our citizens."

The survey will be available until the end of August and more opportunities to participate will be made available in September.

Jim Scott, of Trace Planning and Design in Moncton, a company guiding the process, said they're hoping to make recommendations to council by early winter.

"A draft report will be put together and will be made available for folks to comment on," said Scott. "It's their plan, so you've got to make sure it reflects what they think the level of service will look like for them."

Scott said the way people use recreational services changes over time. This plan is only designed to look about 10 years ahead because things may change drastically by then.

"There's an evolution of more personal sports or more personal activities really emerging. Things like pickle ball or hiking and different trail uses."

The public engagement was planned in March and was supposed to be done in-person but because of COVID-19 that is no longer possible.

Melanson-LeBlanc said anyone who doesn't have access to the internet but would like to share their thoughts can call (506) 383-6223.