Fredericton appoints businessman to lead aquatic centre project

The City of Fredericton has named businessman Chris Ramsey chair of the project to build a regional aquatic centre.

Ramsey, president of the Capital Region Aquatics Facility Team, which has been pushing for a new pool, will lead the early development and launch phase of the project.

"My mission statement is to take this from right now to shovels in the ground," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

At the end of April, city council voted to partner with the University of New Brunswick on the project, which calls for a competitive 25-metre pool with up to 10 lanes.

The pool would be built next to the Grant-Harvey Centre in Fredericton's Knowledge Park.

Ramsey said he's looking forward to spearheading a project that benefits the entire region.

"This really is what we've been asking for for the last three years," he said. "Give the community a seat at the table and let's build a pool."

Ramsey said the biggest challenge now is to get partnerships going, followed by a business plan, to be presented later to the federal and provincial governments for funding.

His team will also consist of the Capital Region Aquatics Facility Team and others who have done similar projects in the past.

Right now the Sir Max Aitken Pool in the Lady Beaverbrook Gymnasium is the only pool in Fredericton capable of hosting competitive aquatic events. (Submitted by the Fredericton Diving Club)

Ramsey, who founded Radian6, among numerous other business endeavours, compared the pool project to building a startup company.

"You sort of lead this as a quarterback and then it's knowing when you've got to hand the ball off," he said. "And when you need people running in front of you. And behind you and beside you."

Last spring, the city, UNB and the province agreed to keep the Sir Max Aitken Pool open until September 2021 after its closure was announced in the spring of 2017.

Fundraising key

The city and UNB are putting up the first $6 million for the proposed $32-million aquatic centre.

The city is putting in $3 million in cash, and the additional $3 million reflects the value of some land the university is giving to the city.

They're hoping the provincial and federal governments will contribute a total of $20 million.

"I think that's the high water mark," Ramsey said. "There is flexibility in that deal for that number to go up or down as needed depending on what this design looks like."

Ramsey said fundraising will play a huge role in securing the final $6 million for the project from local service districts, regional municipalities and people in the community.

"It's a big scary number but it's achievable," he said.

The pool project is getting underway at the same time as Fredericton's performing arts centre. But Ramsey doesn't think the two projects will compete.

"I think these two projects are going to draw funds for partners at different times," he said.