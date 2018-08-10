The wait is over: St. Anne's Point Boulevard finally open to traffic

It's the moment drivers have all been waiting for — after weeks of construction, St. Anne's Point Boulevard is finally open.

Jon Lewis, a traffic engineer with the city of Fredericton, said the major artery officially opened on Thursday night.

"The reopening of St. Anne's Point [Boulevard] and the ramps on the bridge is going to have a positive impact on drivers," said Lewis.

Meanwhile, Queen Street is now two-way between St. John and Regent Streets.

"People who are destined for those local areas on Queen Street, such as the East End Parking Garage, the Fredericton Convention Centre, [the Hilton Garden Inn], the area behind Service Canada, they're all able to turn directly left from St. Anne's Point onto Queen Street," he said.

"It makes it that much easier for people to get to these locations."

St. Anne's Point Boulevard, formerly known as St. Anne's Point Drive, was closed for about 11 weeks as crews worked to renewing sanitary and storm sewer mains.

As a result, traffic was required to use Smythe and Westmorland​ streets or the Princess Margaret Bridge to get to the north side.

"The bridge is back to what it was pre-construction," Lewis said.

There are 22 major construction projects taking place in Fredericton this summer, which will cost more than $30 million. 1:43

"The Regent Street on and off-ramps are all open, the Smythe Street on-ramp now has a yield condition to the traffic coming from Westmorland Street. "

