City of Fredericton's progress on gender diversity slow and steady

The City of Fredericton says it's making progress when it comes to gender diversity on its committees and boards.

The City formed an ad hoc committee on gender diversity after Coun. Kate Rogers expressed concern over a decision to nominate five men and no women to a land development committee in 2019.

Earlier this year council approved several recommendations the committee brought forward in the hopes of achieving better gender diversity. The recommendations include a code of conduct, which council approved in August, and ongoing professional development for councillors and committee members, among others.

"It's been acknowledged that there is more to do, but there has definitely been some forward momentum," said Coun. Rogers, who was part of the ad hoc committee. "We're seeing the benefits from it and I can say certainly that I have this sense that there's an openness and a greater understanding amongst council of the importance of making sure that our committees and the way that we function is representative of our entire community."

City councillor Kate Rogers said all committee chairs have all taken Gender Based Analysis + training, and councillors will undergo the training after the next election. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC) The committee chairs have all taken Gender Based Analysis + training, and Rogers said the plan is to have all councillors undergo the training after the next election.

"I think the feeling was that once women get involved in the committees and once women see more women in governance roles here at the city then more women will be inclined to put their name forward for municipal council," Rogers said.

City Clerk Jennifer Murray said there will be changes in the way appointments are made to committees.

"There is in the works, sort of like the checklist and a best practice process that we're working through that starts with identifying the committee and what the needs are for the individual committee, what sort of requirements or what skill sets we're looking for for the committee," Murray said.

"Our process would look to attract people who are able to fill the gaps that we have identified on those committees."

Numbers of how many women have been appointed to various committees and boards in the past year were not immediately available after last night's Council in Committee meeting where the update was given, but Murray said women have been appointed to the Library board and the Tree Commission.