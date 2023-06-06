New Brunswickers can take city buses for free Wednesday

It's free to ride city buses Wednesday, in Greater Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton.

"This is an opportunity to get familiar with your public transit system and maybe make it a part of your life going forward," said Tim Moerman, director of environmental planning and management at the City of Moncton.

No-charge bus service is part of Clean Air Day activities in New Brunswick's three largest urban centres, among 50 communities marking the occasion across the country.

The idea is to recognize the impacts of having vehicles on the road, said Charlene Sharpe, Fredericton Transit manager, and to help reduce those numbers, along with the effects of climate change.

"For every hour of service … we're taking 10 cars off the road," she said, and they'd like that number to be higher.

"We just want to ask people to consider that change."

It's the first time Fredericton Transit is offering free service in conjunction with Clean Air Day, which was designated by the federal government in 1999.

People are also being encouraged to walk or cycle on Wednesday instead of driving, said Sharpe.

All municipalities are trying to lower their emissions, she said. Fredericton's goal is to be 50 per cent below the year 2000 level for community emissions and below the year 2004 for corporate emissions — which would include transit buses — by 2030.

Besides efforts to increase ridership, work is also in progress to make the fleet more efficient, she said.

Data is being gathered using new equipment that was installed several months ago. Initial figures are expected at a council mobility committee meeting June 15.

Saint John is also gathering data to improve its public transit system, said Ian MacKinnon, that city's director of transit and fleet services.

It's been running a couple of pilot projects. Six smaller 20-foot electric buses and one regular 40-foot bus have been operating since January.

The longer bus is serving main rapid-route lines while the smaller buses are part of a new on-demand service on the west side, which is about to expand to northern and eastern parts of the city.

Many people have been using the on-demand buses to link to other routes that have more frequent pick ups, he said.

As of Tuesday morning, 418 passengers had used the smaller, on-demand e-buses so far this week, said MacKinnon.

In 2022, Saint John Transit had close to 1.5 million riders, he said. That's about 80 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers. But ridership is trending up, he said.

There's been a bit of a learning curve with the new e-buses, said MacKinnon, but they are "clean and green," quiet and easier to maintain.

Drivers seem to have adapted and like them, he said, and there have been nothing but positive comments from passengers.

"I think it's just a good initiative. It's green. It just aligns with everything we're doing and what I think fleets everywhere should be doing, quite frankly."

Once a business case is established, Saint John Transit plans to electrify its whole fleet over the next five-to-10 years.

Saint John participated in Clean Air Day sometime ago, but this will be the first time in a while, said MacKinnon.

Besides the free bus service, Saint John Transit will also have an electric bus on display Wednesday in King's Square, where presentations are planned by the city and N.B. Lung.

Codiac Transpo is the New Brunswick veteran of offering free bus rides for Clean Air day. This is its third year taking part, and it's going above and beyond what the two other transit services are offering.

First, the free rides are available in three communities — Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.

But also, Wednesday is only the first of four straight days of free bus service from Codiac, ending Saturday, when Moncton will hold its first EnviroFest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Park.

"Dealing with climate change, we are all going to need to drive a lot less and public transit is going to be a big part of that change," said Moerman.

The more people can become familiar with the transit system and see how it meets their needs, the better, he said. The free fare promotion is a chance to try it risk-free.

"Maybe you haven't taken transit for a long time. Maybe since you got your drivers licence you just haven't had a reason to get on the bus. You may be curious."

The Green line bus offers service every 15 minutes most of the time running from Champlain Place, through downtown and up to the Power Centre.

It's "a nice urban frequency bus" that "puts people in touch with a lot of the city without having to transfer," said Moerman.

Envirofest will include many exhibits on ways to address climate change, including home heating, low-carbon food and transportation.

A Codiac Transpo bus will be there, said Moerman, and people will be able to talk to a driver, climb on board and check it out.