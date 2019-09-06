Police authority in Moncton presented with high-tech version of neighbourhood watch

At its meeting Thursday night, the Codiac Regional Policing Authority got a look at a new, high-tech way for people in the community to help fight crime.

It blends the concept of neighbourhood watch with a high-tech reporting tool.

Chair Charles Leger is a councillor for Ward 2 in Moncton, where concerns about crime resulted in neighbourhood meetings over the summer. He said there's a lot of interest in a neighbourhood watch or Citizens on Patrol program, and he said close to 400 people showed up to meetings about it during the summer.

Codiac RCMP's community policing officer Cst. Christy Elliott says people are interested in reducing crime and getting involved, and that's where talk about the Citizens on Patrol concept came about.

"It's a program that you can I guess equate to a new age neighborhood watch, so same sort of principle," Elliot said.

"It's citizen-led, [and] RCMP supported in the other areas that it is running."

Charles Leger is the chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority. He's also a city councillor for Ward 2, where two public meetings were held over the summer to talk about crime in the area. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Elliott said it's used in most areas in Canada, except for New Brunswick and Newfoundland, and not a lot is known about it here.

That's where University of Moncton criminology student Patrick Pilon comes in.

He spent the summer researching the program.

"We want police to do more about all these things, but if we're never reporting it what do we expect right? So this is how technology is playing a key role in all of this and its not just technology for the savy like anyone can use it," Pilon said.

"I have the app myself and it's pretty easy to use."

Pilon said citizens can create their own patrol group app. They can sign in with their own e-mail and pick a patrol type — on foot or on a bike.

He said the app does the rest, tracking time, how long the patrol takes, location and distance travelled on an interactive map.

While on patrol, the user can report crimes, along with verbal or written notes and photos. When the patrol ends, a report is generated and sent to police or a patrol president.

Residents of Moncton's new west end gathered for a meeting in August to talk about their concerns with crime in the area. (Peter Colwell/Facebook)

"That's the beauty of this type of program is that the way the information comes in is very systematic," said Cst. Elliott.

"It would be easy to go through because you have to enter it a certain way and therefore it would come out a certain way, so it would be helpful."

But there are still details to be worked out, like who would gather and sift through the information.

Pilon said the program has its advantages.

"Volunteer patrol groups acts as a deterrent for certain crimes so the main idea its following is the neighbourhood watch [program], where if you have someone patrolling the streets and I'm a criminal I might think twice about [committing a crime if] there's people watching me right now," Pilon said.

Pilon said the Citizens on Patrol group would be independent, and run as a registered non-profit organization.

Codiac RCMP Superintendent Tom Critchlow said the program has a lot of potential.

Codiac RCMP Superintendent Tom Critchlow says the Citizens on Patrol program has potential. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"People see lots of things and they're not sure whether to report it or what to report," Critchlow said.

"When I think about this it's how can we help nurture this and grow this."

Chairman Charles Leger said one of the authority's committees can take a closer look at the project to see if it would work here. He'd like to see a pilot project get under way sooner, rather than later.

"The over 300 close to 400 people that showed up at those two meetings are really engaged and they don't want to wait forever so I think this is an opportunity," Leger said.