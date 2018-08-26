3 Catholic churches in Saint John hold final Sunday mass

It was a somber service for three Saint John Catholic churches on Sunday, as St. Peter's, Holy Trinity and St. John the Baptist held their final masses.

Leo O'Hara said he's attended thousands of masses at St. Peter's Church. Sunday he and his son were there for the final blessing.

"This church was a big part of my life," said O'Hara, whose own father was a caretaker for the church for more than 30 years.

The Roman Catholic dioceses of Saint John announced in April it would close nine churches in New Brunswick and merge 58 parishes into 27. (Philip Drost/CBC)

He remembers riding with his father in a tractor while he tended to the grounds.

"There was of course the baseball field, and in the winter it was ice. It was our lives. That was how we spent our time," he said.

O'Hara was one of hundreds of parishioners who showed up for Sunday's service, but in recent years attendance has been dropping.

That, and financial troubles, is why the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Saint John decided it would close nine New Brunswick churches. That includes five in Saint John, one in Fredericton, and three in the Miramichi area.

The dioceses will also merge 58 parishes into 27. St. Peter's Church and Holy Trinity church will be amalgamated into Holy Redeemed Church, but O'Hara still doesn't know where he's going to go next week.

"That's the big question I'm just debating now," he said.

St. Peter's Church held its final mass on Sunday. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Doreen Arthur has been going to St. Peter's Church for 75 years, since she was four.

"I have a feeling that God is with me, and he's here today to help me through this because I know I'll be crying before the service is over," she said before the final mass.

She said the church holds a lot of memories and milestones for her.

"You're christened here, you're baptized, first communion, marriage, everything. It's lovely," said Arthur.

It was a tough day for many parishiners in Saint John, as three Catholic churches held their final services. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Next week Arthur plans to drive to Rivercross Church in Saint John. But she said many seniors who attended the church don't have their own vehicles.

"It's unfortunate for a lot of people," said Arthur. "I drive but there are a lot of people from this area who just walk up here."

Arnold Ritchie is one of those people who walks to the church. He lives on the same street as St. Peter's and has attended the parish for over 50 years. He plans on finding a way to attend St. Pius Church just a few kilometres away.

"We'll keep going to church," he said.