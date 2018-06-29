14-year-old boy arrested in connection with devastating Bas-Caraquet church fire

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in Bas-Caraquet, and he "could face possible charges," RCMP announced Friday.

The boy, who is from Évangeline, was arrested on Wednesday and later released on a promise to appear in Caraquet youth court on Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m., Sgt. Stéphane Blanchard said in a news release.

Caraquet RCMP responded to a fire at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in the village, about 10 kilometres east of Caraquet, shortly before noon on Sunday.

Firefighters thought they had the blaze under control, but it roared back to life at about 4:45 a.m. Monday, reducing the stone church that was built in 1904 to skeletal remains.

The RCMP investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New Brunswick fire marshal's office, said Blanchard.