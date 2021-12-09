Arson charge laid after Shemogue church fire

An arson charge has been laid against a man in connection with a fire that destroyed Saint Timothée Catholic church in Shemogue in southeastern New Brunswick on Thursday.

Samuel Jamie Vautour, 26, of Cap-Pelé was charged with a single count of arson during a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court Friday by phone from Shediac RCMP holding cells.

When he was brought to court Friday afternoon, Judge Ronald LeBlanc ordered a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

Cap-Pelé fire Chief Ronald Cormier previously said firefighters were called early Thursday morning and the flames quickly spread through the 105-year-old church, destroying it.

According to the Archdiocese of Moncton website, construction of the wooden church began in 1903 and was completed in 1916.

In a news release, RCMP said police are investigating if there are links to a series of other suspicious fires in the region this year.