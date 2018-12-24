'A beautiful surprise': Christmas wish for a better home granted to Brantville couple

A northern New Brunswick couple still can't believe the special Christmas gift they received Sunday from their community and from people they didn't even know a week ago.

Rose and Aldoria Landry were shown their newly renovated home, which eight days ago, was barely habitable.

"I've got no words to say how I feel about people who get me the help," said Landry, who lives in Brantville, a community about 60 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

"It was a beautiful surprise."

There were no dry eyes as the couple, accompanied by their family, were welcomed back into the home by a special guest, Santa Claus, who handed them the keys.

Landry appeared overwhelmed as she tried to take it all in.

What a week ago was a small house with unfinished rooms that were hard to heat was now freshly painted. There were new appliances and a bathroom accessible for her disabled husband.

"My husband is very sick," Rose said of Aldoria. He is a double amputee, a diabetic with heart issues and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Slept with coat

It was a week ago that she took to Facebook to ask for help to get a wood stove. She didn't know where else to turn.

Gaston Doiron said he realized the small home of Rose and Aldoria Landry needed extensive renovations to make it livable for the couple. (Rose Landry/Facebook)

"I have to sleep with my coat," Landry said of how cold the house was inside.

Gaston Doiron said he read the post and for reasons he still can't explain he went to see the house and decided he had to help.

"Last Saturday morning, I don't know who, maybe it's Him upstairs, just made me decide to call her and to come and see."

Man would help

But Rose said she knows why.

A day earlier she had spoken to a woman who was making a pilgrimage with a cross through the Acadian Peninsula.

Gaston Doiron stands with Rose and Aldoria Landry in their renovated home a week after he promised Rose he'd help with improvements. (Gail Harding/CBC)

After telling her what she was going through, Rose said the woman gave her some encouragement.

"She said to me you're going to have a beautiful Christmas and some man gonna help you sometime."

Rose said the woman continued to walk to the next community and knocked on the door of Doiron's house.

"The next day Gaston came here."

Appalling conditions

What Doiron saw that day moved him to action.

"I don't know where to look cause it's so bad and I said to her, 'I cannot promise you anything, but I can make you one promise, I'm gonna try to help you guys.'"

A side-by-side picture shows the kitchen before and after the renovation of Rose and Aldoria Landry's house.

Doiron said he couldn't leave the couple living in the house in conditions like that.

"I cried driving home. I couldn't believe that a handicapped person could live in this situation. I got many questions running through my mind and I said … somebody has to help those people."

Doiron began with a Facebook post that was shared more than 1,000 times.

He received hundreds of calls and messages with offers of help and material. By Monday morning, contractor Roy Sonier was ready to help and by 4 p.m. with a team of volunteers, the house was gutted inside.

'Christmas miracle'

Over the next four days, each step had to be co-ordinated to ensure the family would be back home for Christmas.

The house was insulated and drywall installed. A bathtub and vanity was added plus kitchen cupboards and flooring.

After the walls were painted, more volunteers moved in to clean, stock the cupboards and fridge and decorate for Christmas.

Contractor Roy Sonier, who helped co-ordinate the renovation project, poses with Santa and Gaston Doiron. (Gail Harding/CBC)

​Doiron described it all as a dream. He still finds it hard to believe.

"It is a Christmas miracle, it is a Christmas miracle."

When asked if this was the best gift, Doiron, choking back tears, said it was. "I'll feel good Christmas morning. I'll feel real good."

For Rose, it's a gift she never thought was possible.

"I never had a Christmas like that … that's a beautiful thing. There's no words."

As for Aldoria, he said in French he was planning to sleep like a baby now that he was back in his newly renovated home.