Christmas tree made of lobster traps on display for a good cause
Last year, the community sold 96 buoys and raised $2,900 for the local food bank
A Christmas tree made from 120 lobster traps is on display in Saint Andrews town square — and for a good cause.
"Just like a pyramid, [they] come together at the top. We secure them with lots of zip ties and pieces of rope and then we had our tree," said Ally Spear, one of the volunteers who helped put the tree together.
But every tree needs decorations, so volunteers are selling buoys that can be painted and added to the tree — with the proceeds going to the community's new food bank, the St. Andrews and Area Open Door program.
This is the third year the tree has been built in the town square with the proceeds going to the food bank.
Last year, the community sold 96 buoys to decorate it and raised $2,900.
"The food banks were in St. George and St. Stephen but there wasn't one in Saint Andrews," Spear said.
"So a group of people got together and developed one and we thought that it would be nice to help them."
Holly Johnson, one of the food bank's volunteers, said she's grateful for the volunteers who put the tree together because all the proceeds go toward buying grocery store gift cards that can be distributed to families in need.
"I think [the tree] is an incredible symbol of our community coming together, our community recognizing that we do have people who are struggling to make ends meet to be able to afford food," Johnson said.
"But I think most of all, though, people are really stepping up and pitching in and recognizing that that need is there and it just makes my heart warm."
Spear said about 50 buoys have been sold this year and it gives people the chance to contribute to the town's festive tree.
"It's a great way to get the community together and everybody has an opportunity to be creative," she said.
"We've seen people buy buoys and then have a night out with friends where they paint these buoys and it kind of makes an activity for people to get together."
Christmas trees made from lobster traps aren't uncommon — both Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia raise one each year to memorialize fishermen who were lost at sea.
Spear said she and her husband, a fifth-generation fisherman, donated the old traps.
"We just put them away every year and pull them out and that way we can save a tree by not having to cut one down and just reuse some of our old gear," she said.
Spear said buoys will continue to be sold into December. Buoys are available at the Red Herring Pub in Saint Andrews for $30 each.
With files from Information Morning Saint John
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.