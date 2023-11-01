Community comes together to save beloved Fredericton holiday tradition

It's an early Christmas present for the residents of Pine Grove Nursing Home.

The Festival of Lights will be able to go ahead this year, thanks to the help of some dedicated community members and more than 50 high school students.

Two weeks ago, the nursing home discovered that copper wiring had been stolen from its annual display of more than 100 Christmas trees. The lights for the display are connected to extensive wiring.

Jim Gorham, president of the Pine Grove Nursing Home Foundation, said everyone was shocked.

"We really didn't know the implications," he said, "other than that if we don't get this fixed, we won't be able to continue with our Festival of Lights by Dec. 1.

Fredericton police say the theft is under investigation and police are seeking leads.

Jim Gorham of the Pine Grove Nursing Home Foundation says he's thankful for all of the community members who've stepped up to help save the annual event. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

Preparation of the holiday trees usually begins in October, with the lights switched on for the month of December, delighting not only Pine Grove's residents and staff, but also people in the community who come out to enjoy the spectacle.

The trees are sponsored by both businesses and individuals, with contributions ranging from $250 to $1,000 per tree. The decorating is done by a large group of volunteers.

The proceeds go toward purchasing items for the nursing home that aren't covered through their regular funds, including new dining room tables, chairs and an outdoor garden for residents.

Gorham said everyone huddled together to develop a plan of action to rescue the beloved tradition.

The foundation's resident volunteer electrician, Joe Dobbelsteyn, got some cable, which they ran along the fence. But Gorham quickly realized that Dobbelsteyn was the only one with the ability to wire the connections, which would be a massive undertaking.

Enter Joell Gallant

Joell Gallant, who teaches electrical wiring at Leo Hayes High School, said his wife saw a post about the theft and asked him if his 56 students could help.

So Gallant stopped by Pine Grove and spoke with Gorham, who told him that although there had been an influx of volunteers, there was still much more to do.

"So I said, 'Well, maybe a whole lot of people who know a little bit about electricity and electrical work could be helpful.

"And he said, 'Well, what do you have in mind?' I said, 'Well, how's about 50 people sound? And he said, 'if you're going to co-ordinate them, then sure."

Joell Gallant teaches electrical wiring to 56 students at Leo Hayes High School. He'll be taking them to the Pine Grove Nursing Home on Thursday to help get the Christmas display up and running. (Submitted by Joell Gallant)

After chatting with Gorham, Gallant checked in with the principal of Leo Hayes, who immediately agreed.

"There's lots of work ... 100 extension cords for 100 trees is a lot for one person, but for 50 people, that's pretty doable," Gallant said.

Then he reached out to local businesses for donations of the materials needed, and he got five licensed electricians to volunteer to oversee the project.

The festival, which includes more than 100 decorated Christmas trees, is in its 15th year. (Mike Heenan/CBC News)

It all fell into place and now Gallant and his group of students will be heading to the nursing home on Thursday to get some real-world experience.

"In terms of an authentic learning experience, this is about as good as it gets," said Gallant.

Gorham said he's thankful for all of the community members that stepped up to help save the Christmas tradition.

He said as of last week, Dobbelsteyn was feeling a little concerned about all of the electrical connections that needed to be done before the first of the month.

"But he was smiling ear to ear when ... once he found out that Joell was going to give us a hand."