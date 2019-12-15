Magical train ride departs McAdam bound for Christmas joy

Hundreds of kids and parents waited anxiously at the McAdam, N.B., train station Saturday to have their golden tickets punched by the conductor before hopping on board for a magical journey to the North Pole.

On the train, elves handed out sugar cookies and hot chocolate while dancing up and down the isles to Christmas music.

People of all ages were along for the ride, many dressed in Christmas pyjamas.

It was a fundraiser for the Children's Wish Foundation, but the community of McAdam stepped in to help out with the Christmas spirit. Participants included nearly all 67 students at McAdam High School.

Many of the kids dressed in Christmas pyjamas and patiently waited for Santa Claus. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Principal Jeremy MacIver played the role of the conductor, dressed in a suit and tie. He said students at the school spent months preparing for the journey.

"Our students have been involved in making over 1,500 cookies that are going to be handed out to all the guests," MacIver said.

Half of the students dressed as elves on Saturday's ride, including Grade 10 student Gabby Messer.

"The sense of accomplishment I have today … helping kids and making their Christmas even better," said Messer, who played an elf named Sugar.

Kristin Colville, with the Children's Wish Foundation, and McAdam High School principal Jeremy MacIver prepare to board kids and families on the train. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The children on the abbreviated ride to the North Pole believed in the magic, especially when a special guest showed up to deliver presents.

Seven-year-old Raya Kendall was delighted when Santa Claus handed her a small gift. It was the highlight of the day for her.

"Really excited because I got to meet Santa," she said as she looked at the wooden Christmas ornament that Santa gave her.

Santa Claus handed out wooden tree ornaments to kids on board the Polar Express. (Gary Moore/CBC)

That kind of reaction made the months of hard work and planning worth it for the students. Messer said it was special to see so many people visit McAdam for the event.

The fundraiser is expected to raise enough money to grant nine wishes to children dealing with life-threatening illnesses in New Brunswick.