Christmas lights up, traffic lights down: pre-Christmas storm moves into N.B.

A pre-Christmas storm has started to move in, with icy roads in Fredericton, high winds in Saint John, and some rain in Moncton.

While the storm may be starting off slow in New Brunswick, Environment Canada has warnings across the board for all regions of the province.

Storm surge warnings are in place for the Bay of Chaleur from Miscou Island to Campbellton.

Environment Canada says water levels are expected to exceed "high astronomical tide, with water inundating vulnerable sections of the coastlines." The warning says coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal road washouts are expected.

New Brunswick has had recent experiences with storm surges, like this one along the Northumberland Strait, during post-tropical storm Fiona. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Wind warnings are still in effect for the whole province and rainfall warnings for central, southern and eastern regions.

These winds even took down a traffic light early Friday afternoon in Saint John, and some northeast parts of the province are expected to get up to 110 km/h winds.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, Bathurst — which has snowfall, rainfall, wind and storm surge warnings — has some snow and high winds.

A traffic light was blown off its pole during high winds in Saint John Friday afternoon. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Flying today? Keep an eye on the sky

Fredericton International Airport public relations manager Kate O'Rourke said the airport is always ready for poor weather, but she said it looks like they're going to get lucky with just a rainstorm.

But she still advises people to check their flight status before heading to the airport, since it's possible planes coming from other places in Canada, where the weather is worse, could change plans.

"The air network is a network," said O'Rourke. "Challenges at any airport can create those kind of knock-on effects, whether it's because a traveller is connecting through that airport, or whether the plane's coming from that airport. So definitely, you know, keep your eye on what's happening in the rest of the country."

Fredericton International Airport public relations manager Kate O'Rourke said people should check their flight status before going to the airport because their plane could be coming from somewhere with bad weather. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

All three of the major airports, Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton, have some flight cancellations. All of the cancelled flights involve planes that were supposed to come from Toronto.

Air travel isn't the only travel being affected. The Confederation Bridge, which connects P.E.I. and New Brunswick, has restricted access to certain vehicles including those pulling trailers, motorcycles and high-sided vehicles like trucks, tractor-trailers and buses.

Power outages across the board

According to the N.B. Power outage map, there were almost 3,000 customers without power by late afternoon. The majority of those customers are in Victoria Madawaska, Charlotte Southwest, and Carleton.

Travel not recommended in certain areas, police say

Early afternoon Friday, New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that travel is not recommended on Route 2 between Upper Kingsclear and Bedell, as well as Route 95 between Woodstock and the United States border. The tweet said "driving conditions are extremely poor."

On the Government of New Brunswick's 511 that shows road conditions and advisories across the province, Route 2 is listed as "covered."