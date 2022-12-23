Christmas lights up, traffic lights down: pre-Christmas storm moves into N.B.
Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton airports seeing cancellations
A pre-Christmas storm has started to move in, with icy roads in Fredericton, high winds in Saint John, and some rain in Moncton.
While the storm may be starting off slow in New Brunswick, Environment Canada has warnings across the board for all regions of the province.
Storm surge warnings are in place for the Bay of Chaleur from Miscou Island to Campbellton.
Environment Canada says water levels are expected to exceed "high astronomical tide, with water inundating vulnerable sections of the coastlines." The warning says coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal road washouts are expected.
Wind warnings are still in effect for the whole province and rainfall warnings for central, southern and eastern regions.
These winds even took down a traffic light early Friday afternoon in Saint John, and some northeast parts of the province are expected to get up to 110 km/h winds.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, Bathurst — which has snowfall, rainfall, wind and storm surge warnings — has some snow and high winds.
Flying today? Keep an eye on the sky
Fredericton International Airport public relations manager Kate O'Rourke said the airport is always ready for poor weather, but she said it looks like they're going to get lucky with just a rainstorm.
But she still advises people to check their flight status before heading to the airport, since it's possible planes coming from other places in Canada, where the weather is worse, could change plans.
"The air network is a network," said O'Rourke. "Challenges at any airport can create those kind of knock-on effects, whether it's because a traveller is connecting through that airport, or whether the plane's coming from that airport. So definitely, you know, keep your eye on what's happening in the rest of the country."
All three of the major airports, Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton, have some flight cancellations. All of the cancelled flights involve planes that were supposed to come from Toronto.
Air travel isn't the only travel being affected. The Confederation Bridge, which connects P.E.I. and New Brunswick, has restricted access to certain vehicles including those pulling trailers, motorcycles and high-sided vehicles like trucks, tractor-trailers and buses.
Power outages across the board
According to the N.B. Power outage map, there were almost 3,000 customers without power by late afternoon. The majority of those customers are in Victoria Madawaska, Charlotte Southwest, and Carleton.
Travel not recommended in certain areas, police say
Early afternoon Friday, New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that travel is not recommended on Route 2 between Upper Kingsclear and Bedell, as well as Route 95 between Woodstock and the United States border. The tweet said "driving conditions are extremely poor."
On the Government of New Brunswick's 511 that shows road conditions and advisories across the province, Route 2 is listed as "covered."
With files from Aniekan Etuhube
