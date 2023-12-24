80 years ago, N.B. regiment took time to celebrate Christmas during the Italian Campaign

Even amid some of the heaviest fighting of the Italian Campaign 80 years ago, a New Brunswick regiment celebrated Christmas.

In December 1943, members of the Carleton and York Regiment, a regiment of about 800 soldiers, were stationed near Ortona. Many of the soldiers were from New Brunswick.

In mid-December, they took part in a famous battle known as The Gully.

It was a large fortified ravine, says David Hughes, the executive director of the New Brunswick Military History Museum.

"The Carleton and York took a lot of casualties there," Hughes says. He said it was the first battle the regiment had faced to produce heavy casualties.

War diary notes Christmas celebration

On Christmas Day, some Canadian troops were fighting to take the town of Ortona, a rubble-filled town where the Germans purposely blew up buildings and set booby traps to stop the Allied advance.

Nearby, the Carleton and York Regiment was stationed, taking time for Christmas. Preparations for the holiday were noted in the regiment's war diary.

A page from the war diary of the Carleton and York Regiment. (New Brunswick Military History Museum)

On Dec. 24, 1943, the diary notes the arrival of beer and spirits. On Dec. 25, the diary includes mention of Christmas dinner.

"Special Christmas rations including turkey, pork, fruit pudding, oranges, nuts, sweets and beer were issued," it says. The diary also notes a large number of letters arriving on Christmas Day.

Combat did not stop for the holiday

Hughes says tradition called for the officers to serve the soldiers on Christmas Day.

Lt. Lorne B. Groom, a New Brunswicker, was doing just that when he was injured.

"Lt. Groom was in the process of serving soldiers their Christmas dinner," says Hughes, "going from trench to trench giving them their … Christmas ration and having a few words with each one of them as they went around.

Infantrymen of the Carleton and York Regiment prepare to lob a hand grenade into a sniper's hideout in Campochiaro, Italy, on Oct. 23, 1943. (Lieut. Alexander M. Stirton/Canada. Dept. of National Defence/Library and Archives Canada/PA-136198)

"A shell landed very close to Groom as he was doing this and unfortunately he got both of his legs blown off."

Groom survived and eventually returned to New Brunswick, where he became an eye doctor.

However, two other New Brunswick soldiers were not as fortunate. The war diary marks the death of Lt. Norman MacNeil, who grew up in Sussex. Hughes says 23-year-old Romeo Herbert of Saint-Simon was also killed on Christmas Day.

Hughes says the families of these soldiers would not have found out about the deaths until several weeks after Christmas. MacNeil's death was noted in the local paper in mid-January.

Hughes says it's important to remember the men who gave their lives on Christmas Day.

"They were just like you and me," he says. "They were far from home on Christmas Day and many of them never made it back."