Some of New Brunswick's best Christmas light displays
These are just a few of our favourites from the hundreds of pictures sent to us by New Brunswickers.
This Christmas, some New Brunswickers have taken their outdoor light displays to the next level as they celebrate the end of a year full of despair and isolation.
For others, the lights are a final attempt to bring smiles to neighbours, even if masked.
Laura Webster in Bloomfield, for example, found decorations took on a new meaning this year. The lighted tree in the middle of her front year doesn't just represent a Merry Christmas.
"It almost feels like a small beacon of hope for a better year," she said.
Public Health regulations about Christmas gatherings have allowed Webster and her family to create new traditions, including one for others to enjoy.
"It allowed us to start a new tradition: going out to get a tree not just for the house, but for the outside."
WATCH | Some of New Brunswick's best Christmas displays
In Hanwell, the Gagnon-Theriault family decorated their home with two loved ones in mind.
Barbara Gagnon-Theriault's mother, Aline Meade, 77, lives at the Shannex in Fredericton and her daughter Karina Theriault, 26, is at a special care home in Oromocto.
Gagnon-Theriault thinks this year has been difficult for everyone, but especially for those with disabilities.
"It is hard for [Karina] to grasp why Mom and Dad are not taking her home weekends like we used to," she said of her daughter, who needs special care 24 hours a day.
But the day after Christmas, Gagnon-Theriault said, she will be able to bring Karina home, and she will see the many decorations her mother put up for her.
Nancy Dionne's family in Fredericton also had a family member in mind while decorating.
Penny is their five-year-old Boston terrier and the Dionnes decided to celebrate her this year, even though Penny is not very appreciative of the decor, a blown of version of Penny that has to be filled with air fairly regularly.
"She doesn't like the blowup,"The sound of the blower scares her," Dionne said.
For Jessica Anne Freeze Snyder's family in Sussex, this Christmas is all about keeping years of family traditions alive.
Ever since she was a little girl, Snyder, now 36, has helped her dad with his Christmas display.
"I actually remember helping paint some of the buildings when I was just little. It began in just the front yard and is now the whole way around the property."
Her father Donnie Freeze, who is now 72, takes great pride in his Freeze Ville Village, she said.
If you look closely, you'll see dolls inside the buildings, small wood piles beside the tiny houses, bells in the church steeple, and plastic animals in the farm, according to Snyder.
"The twinkle he gets in his eye is just like that of Santa himself, when telling us how many cars stopped the evening before to take a look, and 'one even had the camera out,' he'll say."
For the past five years, Diane Leblanc's family in Scoudouc has hosted Christmas open houses, where people in the community come in to admire the decorations.
This pandemic year, watching from the outside will do.
As for New Brunswickers like Judy and Brian Mills, who have spent the past 15 Christmases vacationing in Bermuda, plans had to change because of COVID-19, and they say they're just glad they kept the old lights.
