Irving Hastey picks jury trial in killing of St. Stephen woman

The man accused in the Christmas Eve killing of a St. Stephen woman made a brief court appearance in Saint John on Monday morning.

Irving John Hastey, 55, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Crystal Ann Tracey, 52, who was found dead in her St. Stephen apartment on Dec. 24, which was also her birthday.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at Tracey's apartment just before noon.

Hastey was also found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He was charged Dec. 26 with murder and made an initial court appearance a day later but did not have a lawyer and the matter was put off until Monday.

Questions remain

Police have not revealed how Tracey, a mother and grandmother, was killed or the nature of injuries suffered by Hastey.

Police did reveal Hastey had been under a court order to have no contact with her since last summer with the "sole exception of dealing with children and family members."

In addition to murder, Hastey is charged with breaking that order.

In provincial court Monday, Hastey did not speak. His lawyer, Brian Munro, told Judge Henrik Tonning that Hastey is electing a trial by judge and jury.

Tonning set April 12 and April 15 for a preliminary hearing. Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur told Tonning he and Crown lawyer Shara Munn will be handling the prosecution.

Hastey had family in court and passed two envelopes to Munro through the glass of the prisoner's dock before being taken back to jail.

Tracey was a lifelong resident of St. Stephen and her funeral was held in the town on Dec. 31. She is survived by three children and a granddaughter.

Tonning was told the Crown is seeking to withdraw additional but unrelated charges pending against Hastey for break and enter and firearms offences.