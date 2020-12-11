Charges against lawyer dropped after completion of alternative measures program

Three charges against a prominent New Brunswick lawyer have been dropped after he completed the alternative measures program.

Christian Michaud was charged Feb. 21 with public nudity in Ammon on Sept. 22, 2019, causing a disturbance on the same day, and committing mischief by making an RCMP Ford Explorer "inoperative."

The charges were withdrawn Friday by provincial court Judge Luc Labonté after he was told by a Crown prosecutor that Michaud had successfully completed the alternative measures program.

Michaud was not present, but was represented by lawyer Alex Pate.

Under the alternative measures program, if adults charged with certain criminal offences take responsibility for their actions and complete certain steps, such as paying restitution, the charges will be dropped and the person will not have a criminal record.

Michaud previously told Radio-Canada that as part of alternative measures, he admitted fault and paid $85 for the cleanup of a police vehicle.

Michaud served as the president of the Law Society of New Brunswick in 2018-2019 and has represented the provincial government and Ambulance New Brunswick in high-profile cases.