Victims of Christchurch shooting to be remembered at Saint John memorial

A memorial for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand will be held Saturday afternoon at the Muslim Association of New Brunswick in Saint John on 1100 Rothesay Road.

Fifty worshippers were killed by a gunman who opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand on March 15.

Abid Sheikh, the spiritual leader and imam at the Saint John mosque, said he didn't know what to say or do when he found out about the shooting.

"Finally, when it sank in, it meant my whole world was just torn to pieces," he said.

"It has happened and we have to accept it has happened and there is nothing we can do right now, except offer prayers for those who have lost their lives."

The ceremony at the mosque will start at 2 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

There will be a guest and a short prayer session. There will be a special prayer for those who died. They will also be remembering the seven children who died in Nova Scotia house fire last month.

Muslim and non-muslim women who attend should wear a headscarf as a sign of respect, Sheikh said. People should remove their shoes before entering the mosque, as well.

"It's a very sombre solemn occasion and we would greatly appreciate if people would abide by the dress code, which is divinely inspired."