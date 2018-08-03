Speaker Chris Collins to run as independent

Speaker Chris Collins refused to discuss the workplace harassment case against him when he announced Friday that he'll seek four more years as an MLA, this time as an independent.

Collins told reporters in Moncton he can't get into the details of how he harassed a legislature employee — the finding of an independent investigator — because it is a human resources matter.

"I'm not going to be talking about the investigation, I'm not going to be talking about the allegations," Collins said outside the former Moncton High School building.

"Policy is that HR issues are always private and I'm going to do my end to make sure that stays the same," he said, adding this helps protect the person who made the complaint against him.

Collins had delayed an announcement about seeking a fourth term in Moncton Centre while an investigation took place into allegations he harassed a former employee of the legislature.

An investigator hired by an all-party committee of MLAs determined in July that the allegations were "founded in part."

Collins and his lawyer TJ Burke have only hinted at what happened. Collins has said that an "overwhelming majority" of the other allegations were deemed to be unfounded.

Collins apologized earlier in the week for harassing an employee at the legislature. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Collins apologized publicly Monday for his actions, saying he thought his words were "humorous and inoffensive," but the complainant saw them from a "different yet legitimate" perspective.

The legislature committee asked Collins to write a letter of apology and attend a sensitivity training course.

Will write apology letter

Collins said he will write the letter of apology to the complainant.

However, he questioned the usefulness of spending "thousands in taxpayer's money" for a course he said MLAs elected in the Sept. 24 provincial election will be required to take in October.

"I'll be thinking about that for the next couple weeks," he said.

Premier Brian Gallant revealed the allegations against Collins on April 5 in an evening conference call with reporters.

New Brunswick lawyer and former Liberal politician T.J. Burke represented Collins after the harassment allegations were made in April. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

The premier said the allegation came from a former employee of the legislature, where Collins has been Speaker since after the 2014 election. Gallant suspended Collins from the Liberal caucus.

Collins later gave up his administrative functions as speaker, and the legislative administrative committee commissioned the investigation.

In May, Collins said he will sue Gallant, though he hasn't so far.

On Friday, he said he will "absolutely" sue the premier, though wouldn't say when, beyond that he can file the suit within two years.

He's now using his ouster from the Liberal caucus as a political attribute.

"We need someone to keep these political parties honest. I'm an Independent unchained candidate who recognizes that we are in a fiscal crisis in this province, and we can't afford Brian Gallant spending our own money to buy elections," he said.

Former Liberal campaign volunteers

Collins said he's already started fundraising and has a team of about 30 campaign volunteers, many of them former Liberals.

Collins will be up against Robert McKee, whom the Liberals nominated after Collins announced in May he wouldn't reoffer as a Liberal.

McKee, a criminal defence lawyer, was elected to Moncton city council in 2016.

Businesswoman Claudette Boudreau-Turner is running for the Progressive Conservatives in Moncton Centre.

Other parties have not nominated candidates for the riding.

The provincial election is set for Sept. 24.