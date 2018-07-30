Former Speaker Chris Collins can't sue N.B. Legislature, judge rules

Former Speaker Chris Collins can't sue the New Brunswick Legislature over how it handled harassment allegations against him, a Court of Queen's Bench justice has ruled.

Justice Terrence Morrison says the principle of parliamentary privilege, which has protected the independence of parliaments from other branches of government for centuries, applies in the Collins case.

"I can envision no greater a threat to the autonomy of the Legislative Assembly than outside interference into the discipline, sanction, and/or removal of one of its members," Morrison writes in the 25-page ruling.

Collins is also suing the provincial government and former premier Brian Gallant. The decision doesn't affect those parts of the lawsuit, which can continue.

The case centres on harassment allegations against Collins by a former employee that became public in April 2018.

A subsequent report by an independent investigator, commissioned by the legislature, found the complaint was "founded in part," and Collins later offered what he called a "complete and unreserved apology" in front of reporters.

But last April, Collins filed a lawsuit, saying Gallant and the legislature abused their authority and breached his privacy and his employment contract, effectively ending his political career. Collins ran for re-election as an independent in 2018 and lost.

He claims Gallant's office revived an old allegation against him and pushed the legislature to act on it to punish Collins for rejecting a Liberal motion attacking then-Opposition leader Blaine Higgs.

The suit against Gallant and the provincial government can still go ahead. (CBC)

Morrison's ruling cites a 2020 Ontario Court of Appeal ruling on Senator Mike Duffy's lawsuit against the Senate over its handling of his expense claims. The court ruled that the Senate's proceedings were privileged and it could not be sued.

The Supreme Court of Canada later refused to hear Duffy's appeal of that decision.

Morrison says in his decision that the facts in the Duffy case are "strikingly similar" to the Collins case.

Duffy argued that interference by then-prime minister Stephen Harper's office in the Senate investigation of his expenses meant that parliamentary privilege no longer applied, an argument the Ontario Court of Appeal rejected.

Collins made a similar argument about Gallant's alleged role in influencing the actions of the clerk and deputy clerk of the legislature, as well as the legislative administration committee which oversees discipline cases.

The legislature's lawyer Jamie Eddy persuaded him that Collins's allegations "fall within the scope of the established parliamentary privilege over discipline of its members, authority over its internal affairs and authority over its internal parliamentary procedure," Morrison wrote.

Collins was ordered to pay $2,000 for the legislature's legal costs.

Gallant has disputed Collins's claims in his own statement of defence.

There is no date yet for when the remaining part of the lawsuit would go to trial.