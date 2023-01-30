Five years after ouster, Chris Collins is back in the political fray

It was a surreal moment at the New Brunswick Legislature: no fewer than four MLAs rose at the start of the sitting day last Nov. 3 to welcome back a former speaker who had been shunned by the institution less than five years before.

Chris Collins, forced out in April 2018 due to a harassment complaint, was back in the political fray as executive director of the New Brunswick chapter of Canadian Parents for French.

"Chris, it's a pleasure to have you here today," said Restigouche-Chaleur Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard, himself a former speaker like Collins.

"Under his leadership, we started to deal with our decorum issues here in the legislature. Chris, thanks so much. Have a good day in Fredericton."

Liberal Francine Landry, Green MLA Megan Mitton, and current speaker Bill Oliver, a Progressive Conservative, also welcomed Collins, seated in the public gallery with other CPF members.

"It was weird. It was very weird," Collins said in an interview. "I'll pull no punches on that. I received a lot of apologies from people, which was nice. … It felt good. It was just one of those things you have to get by."

Collins at an October protest by francophone and Indigenous groups. (Ed Hunter/CBC News)

CPF is pressuring the Higgs government to reverse its plan to replace French immersion this fall with a different model for teaching French to anglophone students.

After virtually vanishing from the political map, the former Moncton East and Moncton Centre MLA is now one of the most prominent voices in that battle.

He spoke at a protest by francophone and Indigenous groups in October, attended public consultation sessions in the immersion plan in January and has met regularly with all political parties — including the one he was a member of — to update them on CPF's strategy.

"It's been very awkward, at times extremely awkward, and it's been difficult, quite frankly," he said.

But "it's something I'm glad to have gone through. It's been — I guess 'therapeutic' would be a word for it. But at the same time it's been extremely fulfilling and it seems to be going quite well."

In April 2018, then-Premier Brian Gallant announced the Liberal caucus was expelling Collins because of a harassment complaint against him as speaker from an employee of the legislature.

Education Minister Bill Hogan, left, speaks with Collins at a public consultation meeting in Saint John. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The all-party legislative administration committee commissioned an investigation and later said the complaint was "founded in part," though the report was never released.

Collins offered a "complete and unreserved" public apology but said the "overwhelming majority" of the allegations against him had been deemed unfounded.

He said he made comments to the employee that he considered "humorous and inoffensive" but that were "perceived as inappropriate."

He later filed a lawsuit against Gallant, the provincial government and the legislature for breach of employment contract, breach of privacy and abuse of authority.

In that suit, he said the investigator concluded 77 of 80 allegations were unfounded and two instances of abuse of authority and one of harassment had violated the harassment policy.

He alleged Gallant initially dismissed a complaint from the staffer in 2016, then revived it in 2018 after Collins as speaker wouldn't let the Liberals introduce partisan motions attacking Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs.

Chris Collins has an ongoing lawsuit over his dismissal as Speaker by former premier Brian Gallant. (Jacques Poitras/CBC News)

He alleged Gallant's office got the legislature adopt the provincial government's workplace harassment policy so it would apply to MLAs, then encouraged the woman to use it to file the complaint against Collins.

In 2020 a judge ruled Collins could not sue the legislature. His claim against Gallant and the government remains before the courts, unresolved and unproven.

"It's been a quite a journey and I'm just looking forward to having my day in court and getting this over with and putting it behind me and moving on," Collins said in an interview about his return to the public spotlight.

Collins would not discuss the substance of the allegations and the lawsuit, but he suggested his former Liberal colleagues accept his version of events.

He said the welcome from party MLAs in November "was apologetic and it was warm and I appreciated that. … They seemed to know what happened. It was all good."

Gallant said in a statement in June 2020 he looked forward "to the opportunity that the legal process will afford me to dispel false claims being made and to make public the relevant factors which impacted the decisions made in response to the actions of certain parties."

Collins at the public consultations in Saint John. Collins describes his being welcomed by MLAs in the legislature last fall as 'weird.' (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

In a statement of defence in July 2020, Gallant and the province said they "acted lawfully, appropriately [and] in the public's best interest."

The former premier did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Collins was suspended as speaker and didn't run for the Liberals in the 2018 election. He ran as an independent and lost to Liberal Rob McKee.

In the wake of that defeat, he did public relations consulting. When the CPF job came up, he jumped at the opportunity.

"I didn't feel that I had finished serving the people of New Brunswick," he said.

He said he's aware the circumstances of his 2018 departure from politics were discussed in the hiring process, but "this board gave me this chance and I've been extremely appreciative.

"I've worked very hard for them and I believe we're making a lot of headway as an organization on this issue."

A former legislature staffer who knew him was involved with the hiring, which made it "extra special," he said.

Some 'trolling'

Collins says his 11 years as an MLA allow him to help CPF understand how politicians react to pressure campaigns and how they can be persuaded to change their minds.

There has been some "trolling" over the harassment allegations since his return to the public arena, "but it's been very minimal," Collins said.

"They like to take shots at the organization, more than me. I've had a lot of support. … The ones that do remember what happened back in 2018 have been extremely supportive of me."

He said he and current Liberal Leader Susan Holt – who was working in Gallant's office at the time Gallant announced that Collins was out – have not talked about what happened.

"We talk business," he said, calling Holt "approachable."

Holt did not agree to an interview request but Liberal spokesperson Ashley Beaudin said the party "believes in working collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders on the various issues facing the province, and it is under this lens that we have developed a good working relationship with Mr. Collins."

Collins emphasized he considers himself apolitical now, working with all parties to try to reverse the goverment's decision on immersion.

"We want to win this and have government have the opportunity to reverse this decision," he said.

"That'll be a great day for Canadian Parents for French and the people of New Brunswick and the anglophone youth of New Brunswick, especially. … I'll eventually retire from this organization and I believe that when I retire, we're going to be winners as an organization."