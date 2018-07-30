Chris Collins offers 'complete apology' for harassment comments

Speaker Chris Collins apologized Monday for comments that he said were "perceived as inappropriate" by a former employee of the legislature.

Speaking at the front entrance of the legislature, Collins said while he thought his words were "humorous and inoffensive," the complainant saw them from a "different but legitimate" perspective.

"It is important that those perspectives be heard, understood, and legitimized through a fair and thorough investigation," he said. "To that end again I offer my complete and unreserved apology."

Collins didn't say what the words were.

Chris Collins delivered his apology at the foot of the legislature with his wife, Lisette Richard, standing behind him. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Premier Brian Gallant revealed the harassment complaint against Collins in a conference call with journalists in April. The legislative administration committee, or LAC, hired an independent investigator who deemed the allegations to be "founded in part" last week.

The identity of the complainant is unknown.

Collins would not answer questions Monday, and his prepared statement did not reveal which parts of the complaint were founded and which were not.

Collins's wife Lisette Richard stood behind him as he read the statement. He thanked her for her support.

An apology letter

On Friday, the Liberal majority on LAC, an all-party committee, recommended Collins write an apology letter to the complainant and take anti-harassment sensitivity training.

Harassment allegations against Moncton MLA Chris Collins were deemed 'founded in part' by a third-party investigator. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Collins did not say whether he would follow those recommendations.

Opposition members of the committee said they couldn't judge whether the letter and training are an appropriate remedy because much of the details of the complaint were kept from them.

They only received a summary of the findings of the investigation, which Green Party Leader David Coon previously said did not contain enough information.

Collins did not rule out running for another term as MLA for Moncton-Centre in September's provincial election. He said in a statement in May he would not run as Liberal.

He said Monday the decision on whether he continues his political career will be made by him and Lisette and "perhaps the constituents of Moncton Centre as well, but not Brian Gallant."